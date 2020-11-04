MIT Technology Review Hosts CyberSecure Online Conference Dec 2-3, 2020
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review's December 2-3 virtual conference CyberSecure offers practical guidance on cyber-breach prevention and incident response to combat the growing sophistication and frequency of ransomware attacks, phishing schemes, and data breaches threatening our organizations in today's global society.
CyberSecureis for:
- Senior decision-makers who have a stake in the cyber-health of their enterprise
- Academic researchers interested in a cross-industry view of cybersecurity developments
- Entrepreneurs and SMEs pioneering innovative cybersecurity technologies
- Government and civic leaders responsible for data protection and the privacy and security of their systems and citizens
CyberSecure speakers include:
- M.K. Palmore, Field Chief Security Officer | Palo Alto Networks
- Jamil Farshchi, Chief Information Security Officer | Equifax
- Alissa Abdullah (Dr. Jay), Deputy Chief Security Officer | Mastercard
- Edna Conway, VP for Global Security, Risk & Compliance, Azure | Microsoft Corporation
CyberSecure's online experience features:
- Keynote presentations and panel discussions with industry-leading experts
- Live chats and polls throughout the program
- Interactive Q&As with our speakers and editors
- On-demand videos, speaker materials, and resources from MIT Technology Review and partners
Post-event benefits include:
- Subscription to The Download, MIT Technology Review's weekday email newsletter
- Access to speaker videos and materials until December 2021
- One-year complimentary digital subscription to MIT Technology Review
The CyberSecure presenting partner is Mimecast, a leading email security and cyber-resilience company. For additional partnership opportunities, please contact Andrew Hendler at andrew.hendler@technologyreview.com.
Visit cybersecuremit.com for the full speaker lineup, the two-day agenda, and registration.
CyberSecure begins on Wednesday, December 2, at 12:00 pm EDT. Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to press@technologyreview.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.
About MIT Technology Review
MIT Technology Review's mission is to make technology a greater force for good by bringing about better-informed, more conscious technology decisions through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe . Listen . Attend. Follow: Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram .
Media Contact:MIT Technology Review press@technologyreview.com
