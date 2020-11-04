MIT Technology Review Hosts CyberSecure Online Conference Dec 2-3, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review's December 2-3 virtual conference CyberSecure offers practical guidance on cyber-breach prevention and incident response to combat the growing sophistication and frequency of ransomware attacks, phishing schemes, and data breaches threatening our organizations in today's global society.

CyberSecureis for:

Senior decision-makers who have a stake in the cyber-health of their enterprise

Academic researchers interested in a cross-industry view of cybersecurity developments

Entrepreneurs and SMEs pioneering innovative cybersecurity technologies

Government and civic leaders responsible for data protection and the privacy and security of their systems and citizens

CyberSecure speakers include:

M.K. Palmore, Field Chief Security Officer | Palo Alto Networks

Jamil Farshchi , Chief Information Security Officer | Equifax

, Chief Information Security Officer | Equifax Alissa Abdullah (Dr. Jay), Deputy Chief Security Officer | Mastercard

(Dr. Jay), Deputy Chief Security Officer | Mastercard Edna Conway , VP for Global Security, Risk & Compliance, Azure | Microsoft Corporation

CyberSecure's online experience features:

Keynote presentations and panel discussions with industry-leading experts

Live chats and polls throughout the program

Interactive Q&As with our speakers and editors

On-demand videos, speaker materials, and resources from MIT Technology Review and partners

Post-event benefits include:

Subscription to The Download, MIT Technology Review's weekday email newsletter

Access to speaker videos and materials until December 2021

One-year complimentary digital subscription to MIT Technology Review

The CyberSecure presenting partner is Mimecast, a leading email security and cyber-resilience company. For additional partnership opportunities, please contact Andrew Hendler at andrew.hendler@technologyreview.com.

Visit cybersecuremit.com for the full speaker lineup, the two-day agenda, and registration.

CyberSecure begins on Wednesday, December 2, at 12:00 pm EDT. Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to press@technologyreview.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review's mission is to make technology a greater force for good by bringing about better-informed, more conscious technology decisions through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe . Listen . Attend. Follow: Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram .

Media Contact:MIT Technology Review press@technologyreview.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mit-technology-review-hosts-cybersecure-online-conference-dec-2-3-2020-301165908.html

SOURCE MIT Technology Review