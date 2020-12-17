Mister Car Wash Expands Its Florida Footprint With Acquisition Of Avatar Car Wash

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mister Car Wash, the nation's largest car wash company, has expanded its presence in Florida with the acquisition of Avatar Car Wash at 4607 Neptune Rd. in St. Cloud. The deal brings the company's total number of stores in Florida to 30, and the acquisition brings the total number of Floridians employed to nearly 600.

"The addition of this location maximizes our ability to service our current members and customers in the St. Cloud and Greater Orlando area and gives Avatar members new options," shared Tim Vaughn, vice president of operations for Mister Car Wash. "Additionally, they'll have member access to all of our other Mister locations throughout Florida," he continued.

While the acquisition is effective as of December 16, 2020, customers can expect the same level of service and no disruption to membership as Mister begins the transition.

About Mister Car Wash

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash ( www.mistercarwash.com) is an equal opportunity employer operating 341 car washes and in 21 states. The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and our commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. Our people are what make us successful and allow us to achieve these high standards. We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture.

