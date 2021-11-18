Mister Car Wash Announces Recipients Of 2021 Teachers Who Shine Awards

With the holiday season right around the corner and feelings of gratitude in the air, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the "Company" or "Mister"; NYSE: MCW) is proud to announce the winners of its fifth annual "Teachers Who Shine" program, an initiative focused on recognizing teachers that have gone above and beyond for their students.

This year, Mister Car Wash received over 4,000 nominations for its 2021 Teachers Who Shine program, each detailing the heroism and selflessness continuing to take place in classrooms nationwide. For those who were nominated, each received a complimentary Platinum Express car wash. For the top 25 nominees, each individual received a grant of $500 for their classroom and a one-year Unlimited Wash Club® membership. In total, Mister is giving back more than $90K to teachers across the country through direct to classroom grants and in-kind donations.

Each of the nominees this year have shown a proven track record of the difference they have made in students' lives. Examples include:

Andria Pettera, English Teacher at Flowing Wells High School, Tucson, AZ: Serving as the head of the school's "Dream It, Be It" program, Ms. Pettera works with the young women in her school, offering career and college preparation, mentorship and general guidance toward becoming self-sufficient individuals for the future. Between her advocacy work and being regarded as a second mother to all at Flowing Wells, Ms. Pettera has impacted the lives of countless students throughout her career and is a key embodiment of the Teachers Who Shine program.

"Being an educator is one of the most selfless professions an individual can pursue, and from the stories I've read this year alone, it's more important than ever to reward and recognize these heroes," said Jill Adams, VP of Marketing, Mister Car Wash. "Each of the nominees in this year's Teachers Who Shine program continue to make a profound impact on others, and I cannot thank these nominees, and teachers in general, for all they do to shape future generations to come."

Mister Car Wash continues to support the communities it serves nationwide through fundraisers, in-kind donations, sponsorships and scholarships.

