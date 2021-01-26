Missouri Medicaid Covers Treatment For Opioid Use Disorder For BHG Patients

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the continued public health crisis of opioid addiction in the US, Behavioral Health Group (BHG), the largest network of Joint Commission-accredited outpatient opioid treatment and recovery centers in the...

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the continued public health crisis of opioid addiction in the US, Behavioral Health Group (BHG), the largest network of Joint Commission-accredited outpatient opioid treatment and recovery centers in the US, announced that Missouri Medicaid now covers treatment for opioid use disorder at all of its Missouri locations. Current patients need only present their Medicaid card as proof of coverage to immediately access benefits. All BHG locations are accepting new patients who may have been unable to afford care without this expanded coverage.

Funded by Missouri's Medicaid program, the Comprehensive Substance Treatment and Rehabilitation (CSTAR) Program that was developed through the Division of Behavioral Health (DBH) now covers opioid use disorder treatment at all of the SAMHSA certified opioid treatment programs located across the state. This dramatically expands the access to care for individuals and families.

In Missouri, the need is pressing. "In a 2018 study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, the state of Missouri reported some 38,000 residents who were already aware that they had Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), and another 110,000 adults reported needing but not receiving treatment for illicit drug use that same year," explained Jay Higham, BHG Chief Executive Officer. "This is a growing epidemic compounded by the coronavirus pandemic and we need to act decisively to save our communities.

The Company's approach to treatment is individualized under physician supervision in an outpatient setting. Through evidence-based programs such as Medication Assisted Recovery (MAR), successful recovery is possible. MAR, the gold standard of care for opioid addiction, utilizes the combination of FDA approved medications with a full modality of behavioral health counseling and other support services for a comprehensive treatment approach to addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions. These programs demonstrate excellent results as measured by almost all objective criteria - abstinence from drug use, improvements in employment, family dynamics, and general well-being.

BHG accepts new patients in all locations, both by appointment and as walk-ins. BHG has seven locations across Missouri including Kansas City, Springfield (two locations), Joplin, Columbia, West Plains, and Poplar Bluff. In addition to Missouri Medicaid, BHG locations accept Medicare, BCBS/New Directions, United Healthcare/Optum and Humana commercial health plans, though individual plan acceptance and coverage will vary. Other plans may be accepted. BHG also welcomes patients who choose to self-pay, and grant funding may be available for qualified patients.

About BHGBehavioral Health Group (BHG) is the largest network of Joint Commission-accredited outpatient opioid treatment and recovery centers in the U.S., delivering comprehensive, personalized evidence-based medical and behavioral therapies for individuals with opioid use disorder. With 78 locations in 16 states, BHG has more than 1,300 employees who serve more than 26,600 patients. To learn more, visit bhgrecovery.com.

