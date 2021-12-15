Missouri American Welcomes New Water And Wastewater Customers In Garden City

Today Missouri American Water officially welcomed approximately 778 new customers in Garden City, located in Cass County roughly 50 miles southeast of Kansas City.

"We are honored to start providing clean, safe drinking water and reliable wastewater services to our new customers in Garden City," said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water. "The Missouri Public Service Commission's approval allows us to move forward with investments to improve water quality and maintain regulatory compliance."

In November 2020, more than 86 percent of voters in Garden City supported the Proposition S ballot initiative to make Missouri American Water their trusted provider of water and wastewater service.

"I am confident our residents made the right choice for Garden City," said Mayor Marc Walton, after the Proposition S vote. "Missouri American Water is going to make the needed investments in our water and sewer systems, which will bring them into compliance. This will allow us as a city to focus on other priorities and on the future of our community."

Missouri American Water has committed to investing $7.4 million in the water and wastewater systems over the next five years to meet current and future state and federal regulations.

"Garden City is like many communities across the country facing water and wastewater challenges, and we have the resources and expertise to make the critical investments while keeping rates low," said Matt Barnhart, senior operations manager for Missouri American Water. "We are proud to be able to provide such exceptional value to our customers."

Missouri American Water is working with city officials for a smooth transition of service. Customers will receive welcome packets by mail with important customer information, including how to sign up for MyWater. MyWater is Missouri American Water's online customer service portal that provides a quick and convenient option for viewing account details, signing up for paperless billing and autopay, reviewing service alerts, and more.

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (AWK) - Get American Water Works Company, Inc. Report, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit amwater.com/moaw/ and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (AWK) - Get American Water Works Company, Inc. Report is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

