Missouri American Water Invests $500,000 In Brentwood

To assist the Missouri Department of Transportation's (MoDOT) Route 100 improvement project, Missouri American Water (MOAW) is investing $500,000 in aging pipe replacements along Manchester Road beginning on Monday, September 13, weather pending.

Missouri American Water crews will install approximately 500 feet of main to remove conflict with a proposed pedestrian tunnel that is slated for next year.

"We are working in partnership with MoDOT to reduce inconvenience for our customers and overall construction costs as we continue delivering clean, safe and reliable water to our customers while making necessary investments in St. Louis County infrastructure," said Debbie Dewey, president of Missouri American Water. "Planned road construction allows our team at Missouri American Water the opportunity to replace aging mains without disturbing newly constructed roads. It is a win-win for both our organizations, our customers and motorists."

The eight-week project will cause traffic along Manchester Road, between Mary Avenue and Dorothy Avenue, to be reduced to one lane in both directions for the duration of the construction.

MOAW contractors are planning to work 12-hour days Monday through Saturday to minimize disruption to traffic. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible.

During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower-than-normal water pressure. If your water is discolored, run the cold water taps only, at the lowest level of the house for about three to five minutes until the water runs clear. For more information, visit Missouri American Water at www.missouriamwater.com.

For more information on MoDOT's Route 100 project, read more.

