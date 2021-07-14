Missoni Partners With Tulip To Enhance Omnichannel Customer Engagement

Italian luxury brand implements Tulip's solutions in US and European stores to enrich customer experiences.

KITCHENER, ON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tulip, a global leader in cloud-based retail mobile solutions, announced today that Italian luxury brand Missoni has selected Tulip for its innovative omnichannel solutions.

Missoni, the Italian luxury fashion house known for its colorful knitwear and designs, is partnering with Tulip to create hyper-personalized customer experiences across the entire connected store. With Tulip's solutions, retail associates can create seamless holistic shopping experiences and provide curated recommendations for their clientele through user-friendly applications designed specifically for them.

"Missoni is one of the world's most recognizable brands, and they have a deep history of creating innovative designs and technical fabrics," said Tulip's CEO and Founder Ali Asaria. "We're proud to partner with them to provide our Clienteling, LiveConnect and Assisted Selling solutions designed to create more tailored and highly interactive customer engagement."

"This is an important and fundamental partnership for Missoni. We believe Tulip will prove to be an invaluable tool in helping further facilitate Missoni's continued journey in digital innovations; which must always be based on a deeper understanding and engagement of the consumer," said Livio Proli, Missoni's CEO.

Tulip is committed to guiding connected stores by helping them successfully adapt for the new retail world. We continue to build Tulip solutions to help retailers stay engaged with customers, make it accessible to shop, and provide quality customer experiences.

About Tulip

Tulip is a cloud-based software provider focused on omnichannel mobile solutions for retail stores. Partnered with Apple, Tulip's mission is to harness the power of the world's most advanced mobile technology to deliver simple-to-use apps for store associates to look up products, manage customer information, check out shoppers, and communicate with clients. Leading retailers like Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, Coach, and Michael Kors use Tulip in their stores to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales and improve customer service. For more information, please visit www.tulip.com

About Missoni

Missoni is an excellence of Italian fashion founded in 1953 by Ottavio and Rosita Missoni, who in 2018 signed a partnership with the Italian Strategic Fund to enhance the reputation of its brand and the significant potential of the company. www.missoni.it

