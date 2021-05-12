Mississippi Football, Baseball And Basketball Fans Will Help Decide The Eventual Winners Of The 2021 C Spire Outstanding Player Awards Honoring State's Top Male, Female College Athletes

JACKSON, Miss., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the award program's 25-year history, Mississippi football, baseball and basketball fans will have the opportunity to take part together in the voting for the 2021 C Spire Outstanding Player Awards, which annually honor the Magnolia state's top male and female college athletes.

"College sports is an important part of our state's social fabric" - Jim Richmond, vice president of Marketing, C Spire

C Spire, along with the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum (MSHOF), announced today that fan voting will count for a weighted 10% of the C Spire Conerly Trophy, C Spire Ferris Trophy, C Spire Howell Trophy and the C Spire Gillom Trophy. Coaches, professional scouts and a panel of statewide sports news media determine the remaining 90 percent of the voting.

The awards program was cancelled last year after a global pandemic caused some sports to be discontinued and others to be curtailed due to health restrictions and concerns. "College sports is back and we're anxious for fans to weigh on their favorite players and programs," said Bill Blackwell, executive director of the MSHOF.

Due to pandemic restrictions and general health concerns, the MSHOF and C Spire, which co-sponsor the awards, will confer the Outstanding Player Awards during a virtual program on Monday, May 24 at noon. Fans, players, coaches and family members can watch the program live online at www.msfame.com. Veteran CBS NFL television analyst Charles Davis will be the special master of ceremonies.

"College sports is an important part of our state's social fabric - so we felt it was important that we continue to honor these athletes and schools while giving passionate fans another way to support their favorite teams and players in a safe and responsible way," said Jim Richmond, vice president of Marketing for C Spire.

Fan voting will begin today ( Wednesday, May 12) at noon CT and conclude on Monday, May 17 at noon CT. Fans can vote once daily per email address for any of the 19 Mississippi college football, baseball or basketball nominees at the CSOPA site.

This is the first time in the program's history, the Outstanding Player awards will be conferred at the same time. The Conerly Trophy in college football, the Howell Trophy in men's college basketball, the Gillom Trophy in women's college basketball and the Ferriss Trophy in college baseball comprise the four elements of the C Spire Outstanding Player Award series.

Nominees for the C Spire Outstanding Players Awards in 2021 include:

Football: Conerly Trophy (selected by the schools that played football last fall or this spring): Belhaven running back Brad Foley , Jackson State wide receiver Daylen Baldwin , Millsaps defensive back Christian Roberts , Mississippi College running back Cole Fagan , Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes , Mississippi Valley State defensive end-linebacker Jerry Garner , Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore and Southern Miss offensive lineman Arvin Fletcher .

(selected by the schools that played football last fall or this spring): Belhaven running back , wide receiver , defensive back , running back , cornerback , defensive end-linebacker , wide receiver and offensive lineman . Men's basketball: Howell Trophy (selected by statewide media) Jackson State guard Tristan Jarrett . Mississippi State guard D.J. Stewart Jr. and Ole Miss guard Devontae Shuler

(selected by statewide media) guard . guard D.J. Stewart Jr. and guard Women's basketball: Gillom Trophy - Jackson State center Ameysha Williams and guard Dayzsha Rogan and Ole Miss forward Shakira Austin .

- center Ameysha Williams and guard Dayzsha Rogan and forward . Baseball: Ferriss Trophy (selected by Major League Baseball professional scouts and coaches): Mississippi State outfielder Tanner Allen and pitcher Landon Sims and Ole Miss outfielder Kevin Graham and pitchers Gunner Hoglund and Doug Nikhazy .

About C Spire C Spire is a privately-owned telecommunications and technology company driven to deliver the best experiences in wireless, fiber internet, and business IT solutions such as internet, VoIP, cloud and managed services. Read more news releases and announcements at cspire.com/news. For more information, visit cspire.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame exists to promote, preserve and protect Mississippi's rich sports heritage for this and generations to come. The Museum serves as a destination for sports legends to live forever through interactive displays and exhibits where visitors can play, live and dream. The 501(c)(3) organization recognizes excellence in athletics and contributions to sports. For more information about the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum, visit msfame.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mssportshofandmuseum or Twitter at www.twitter.com/mssportshof.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mississippi-football-baseball-and-basketball-fans-will-help-decide-the-eventual-winners-of-the-2021-c-spire-outstanding-player-awards-honoring-states-top-male-female-college-athletes-301290068.html

SOURCE C Spire