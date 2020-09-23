Mississippi Dental Association Joins Growing List Of ICoreRx E-Prescription Software Endorsements

WINDERMERE, FL, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT) announces the endorsement of iCoreRx by the Mississippi Dental Association (MDA). iCoreRx is comprehensive e-Prescribing software designed to speed up the entire prescription process while improving patient care.

iCoreRx offers dentists a new way to save time and money and to increase efficiency. "Dentists using iCoreRx can e-Prescribe all medications, including controlled substances. The cloud-based software includes the ability to e-Prescribe on office computers, laptop, tablet or phone. And, doctors can also easily search for drug information using the built-in Lexicomp ® directory," explains iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott. MDA offers its members proactive services moving dentistry forward. MDA Executive Director Shannon Coker explains, "Most dental offices operate in a very fast-paced environment. iCoreRx helps to ensure timeliness, accuracy and compliance all in one interface. It integrates with many existing dental practice management systems to make it even more valuable." The statewide dental professional membership organization represents more than 64% of licensed dentists in Mississippi.Providers protect both the patient and the practice by viewing the prescription history of all medications even for new patients. "iCoreRx puts a patient's prescription history at the provider's fingertips. They can review the prescription history of every medication and dose dispensed to that patient in the previous 12 months by 99% of U.S. pharmacies," explains McDermott. Additionally, the iCoreRx + PMP add-on module directly integrates with a state's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP / PMP) database. States across the country have implemented, or are on the verge of adopting, laws requiring PMP checks when writing prescriptions for controlled substances. MDA's Coker continues, "Technology is a vital component in society and particularly in the healthcare industry. A number of states already mandate e-Prescriptions, so MDA wants to make it easier for our members to transition into e-Prescriptions."iCoreConnect's entire platform of enterprise software solutions are cloud-based, designed to solve specific business problems and drive revenue. iCoreConnect builds and improves all of its software based on the feedback of currently-engaged healthcare providers. iCoreConnect recognitions include: - Top 25 IoT Solution Providers 2019 by CIO Applications Magazine- Top 10 Encryption Solution Providers 2018 by Enterprise Security Magazine- Top 10 Dental Solutions 2018 by Healthcare Tech Outlook- Top 50 Products of 2017 by Dental Products Report MagazineiCoreConnect's unequivocal commitment responding to the market has resulted in agreements with the following organizations:

- Colorado Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Florida Dental Association Crown Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental)

- Georgia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Louisiana Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Maine Medical Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD)

- Michigan Dental Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreRx)

- Mississippi Dental Association (iCoreRx)

- Missouri Dental Association (iCoreRx, iCoreExchange, iCoreDental, iCoreHuddle, iCoreIT, iCoreCodeGenius)

- Montana Dental Association (iCoreRx, iCoreDental, iCoreExchange, iCoreHuddle)

- New Orleans Dental Association (iCoreDental)

- New York State Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- North Carolina Dental Society (iCoreRx, iCoreExchange)

- Oklahoma Dental Association (iCoreRx)

- Oregon Dental Association (iCoreRx)

- South Carolina Dental Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreRx)

- StartUp Health (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreDental, iCoreCodeGenius, iCoreHuddle, iCoreFlex, iCoreRx, iCoreIT)

- Texas Dental Association Perks Program (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental, iCoreHuddle, iCoreRx)

- Virginia Dental Association/VDA Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreRx)

- Wyoming Medical Society (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreCodeGenius)

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect is a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing profit and operational speed in high-compliance industries. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company's philosophy is built on a high level of customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market's needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of more than a dozen SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 40 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations. iCoreConnect is a member of the prestigious StartUp Health accelerator.

About Mississippi Dental Association

From the beginning, members of the Mississippi Dental Association have proudly worked together on behalf of the profession of dentistry in Mississippi and the patients they serve. Through the years, MDA has established itself as the premier dental organization in the state. MDA has continued the tradition of improving oral health care for all Mississippians through promoting the profession of dentistry, collaborating with community partners to increase awareness of the importance of oral health care and advocating for the provision of dental care throughout our state.

