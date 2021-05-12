Mission Secure Introduces Industry-First - Continuous "OT SECURITY SCORE" Helping Critical Infrastructure Companies Proactively Stop OT Cyber Threats

New innovative security scoring tool in its OT Cybersecurity Platform enables customers to focus on efficient OT/ICS risk reduction with their inevitably limited resources.

HOUSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Secure, the leading industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity technology company, today announced major upgrades to its OT Cybersecurity Platform, including an industry-first "OT SECURITY SCORE" enabling customers to efficiently focus resources on activities delivering the biggest impact for the next dollar or hour spent. Other new innovative features enable faster, more efficient incident investigations and response, and dramatically improved bandwidth utilizations enabling deeper cybersecurity in control system networks relying on low bandwidth cellular and satellite communications.

Mission Secure is actively deploying these upgrades to both its existing defense and commercial clients in oil and gas, maritime, smart cities, manufacturing, power, chemicals, and building management.

"With its most recent product upgrades, Mission Secure is taking steps to dramatically improve how critical infrastructure organizations like our maritime and energy customers efficiently address and measure OT security," says Julian Clark, Global Senior Partner at Ince. "Their focus on efficiency, simplicity, and speed helps organizations that are in the early stages of implementing OT cyber security."

The Mission Secure OT Cybersecurity Platform upgrades enable the following:

OT Security Score and Tracking - Mission Secure introduces a first of a kind, continuous OT Security Score helping customers prioritize security activities in their ongoing effort to improve security and maintain a strong security posture, and to track their OT security progress over time to report on successes.

- This software release produces 1,300% improvements in network bandwidth efficiency through proprietary data compression and communication reduction techniques to support deployments in distributed OT, IIoT, ICS, DCS, and SCADA networks that rely on low-bandwidth and ultra-low bandwidth communications. Continued Usability and Simplicity Improvements - This upgrade includes a host of additional usability and simplicity improvements to speed user and admin interactions.

"Maintaining our innovation and technology leadership position in OT cyber security that delivers unique value for our customers in their battle to stop OT cyber threats is what drives our product development and managed services organizations every day," states John Adams, CEO at Mission Secure. "We work hand in hand with our customers throughout their industrial control system [ICS] security life-cycle, and what we learn together quickly materializes in improvements in our OT Cybersecurity Platform and our 24/7 Managed Services offerings. With this release, we can now help customers more efficiently protect more of their OT networks than ever and speed our ability to respond to incidents as they occur."

About Mission Secure:Mission Secure®, an OT cybersecurity leader, is setting a new standard in OT cyber-protection stopping OT cyber threats head-on. The Mission Secure Platform backed by 24/7 Managed Services is the first to seamlessly integrate OT visibility, segmentation, protection, threat hunting, and incident response delivering military strength, industrial grade OT protection. With Mission Secure, customers keep critical operations up and running and safe from harm. Learn more at https://www.missionsecure.com.

