Mission Ready Solutions To Present At OTC Markets Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Ready Solutions Inc. ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (OTCQX: MSNVF) (TSX-V: MRS), a provider of comprehensive government contracting solutions, today announced that Buck Marshall, President and CEO of Mission Ready will present live at OTC Markets Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference on October 7 th.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

DATE: October 7 th, 2021 TIME: 12:30 PM ET ( 9:30 AM PT) LINK: https://bit.ly/2XDPsP9

Recent Company Highlights

Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) Award for Support of Afghan Refugeeso The Company will provide the DLA with commercial commodities used for housing, including blankets, pillows, sheets, and sets of those items

Extension of Cold Weather BPA o Mission Ready received a 3-year extension to a previously-awarded Blanket Purchase Agreement for the procurement and supply of cold weather equipment

Listing in Mergent Manuals o Enabling Mission Ready to increase its Blue Sky status in the United States , adding key jurisdictions such as Florida to its list of Blue Sky compliance

North American Communications Strategy o Aimed at increasing Mission Ready's visibility in various channels to reach the Company's stakeholders, through institutional investor outreach, conferences and trade shows, connection with Key Opinion Leader (KOL), and investor roadshows

The interactive online event will be live, and investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/.

About Mission Ready SolutionsMission Ready specializes in providing comprehensive government contracting solutions through its privileged access to a host of federal contracting vehicles, including Multiple Award Schedule ("MAS") contracts awarded and administered by the United States General Services Administration ("GSA").

Mission Ready's wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc. ("Unifire"), is a designated Small Business and an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of over 1.5 million military, fire and first-responder products. With extensive knowledge and experience in providing turnkey solutions to the United States Federal Government, Unifire utilizes its time-proven industry relationships and proprietary technology infrastructure to efficiently source and deliver critical, life-saving products in cooperation with government program managers, military and federal contracting offices, base supply centers, and other federal, state and local supply agencies.

For further information on Mission Ready Solutions Inc., please visit MRSCorp.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ® Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

