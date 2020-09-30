Mission Produce Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

OXNARD, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. ("Mission" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock, consisting of 6,250,000 shares being offered by the Company and 1,750,000 shares being offered by certain selling stockholders, at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock from the Company. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on October 1, 2020, under the symbol "AVO." The closing of the offering is expected to occur on October 5, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are acting as bookrunning managers for the offering. Roth Capital Partners, Stephens Inc. and D.A. Davidson & Co. are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on September 30, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or via email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; J.P. Morgan, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at: (866) 803-9204.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. About Mission Produce, Inc.Mission Produce is a world leader in sourcing, producing and distributing fresh avocados, servicing retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The Company's operations consist of four packing facilities in the United States, Mexico and Peru, 11 distribution and ripening centers across the U.S., Canada, China and the Netherlands, as well as three sales offices in the U.S., China and the Netherlands.

Contact:Denise Junqueiro, Sr. Director of Marketing and Communications djunqueiro@missionproduce.com 805-981-3650

Jeff Sonnek, Investor Relations, ICR Jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com646-277-1263