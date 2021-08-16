Mission Of Hope Responds To Deadly Earthquake In Haiti

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission of Hope, one of the largest non-profit organizations in Haiti, responds to the deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake that shook the southern region of Haiti.

In partnership with HaitiOne, Mission of Hope's Disaster Assessment Response Team (DART) responded immediately and arrived in southern Haiti within hours of the earthquake to assess the region and assemble a medical response team for deployment. HaitiOne is a network of over 600 locally established partners, including churches, schools, orphanages, and non-profit organizations working together to advocate on behalf of the communities in which they serve.

"Our team is doing an incredible job assessing and mobilizing to meet the needs of the region and working with the government, community mayors, churches, and organizations," said Brad Johnson, President of Mission of Hope . "The immediate relief needs are critical to meet in order for the next phase of sustainable rebuilding. Without addressing the basic needs of food, shelter, and medical care—the following phases don't happen."

Reports have come in that over 1,200 people have died, over 2,800 people are injured, and thousands more have been displaced and are without shelter, with those numbers likely to rise significantly. Having experienced aftershocks for days following the earthquake , many people are sleeping outside on soccer fields and open areas in fear that another earthquake could level their homes. Local hospitals have been damaged and patients are being treated in temporary tents until more permanent shelter can be found.

On top of the political unrest which resulted in the Haitian president being assassinated last month as well as this earthquake, Haiti is now bracing for Tropical Storm Grace to hit the island Monday night. Forecasters are saying it could bring heavy rain, flooding, and increased landslides which would make relief efforts even more difficult.

Mission of Hope, which has been in Haiti for 23 years, was a crucial part of the relief work during the devastating earthquake in 2010 that killed more than 200,000 people, and left hundreds of thousands more without shelter. Disaster response is one of the core areas in which Mission of Hope serves, administering aid through the local churches and leaders who are already established in the community. When disaster hits, it is the people who live there every day that know the community best and can respond to disasters most effectively.

If you would like to partner with us and donate to our relief efforts you can do so at missionofhope.com .

About Mission of HopeAs an organization following Jesus Christ, Mission of Hope exists to bring life transformation to every man, woman, and child. Mission of Hope currently works in Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and across the Caribbean. We believe nations can be transformed one life at a time by focusing on nutrition, education, medical care, and church advancement.

