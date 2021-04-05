Mission Healthcare Acquires Loma Linda University Medical Center Home Health Care Services

SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego-based Mission Healthcare, one of California's largest home health, hospice, and palliative care providers, announced the acquisition of Loma Linda University Medical Center Home Health.

SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego-based Mission Healthcare, one of California's largest home health, hospice, and palliative care providers, announced the acquisition of Loma Linda University Medical Center Home Health. With this acquisition, Mission will now support current employees, patients and clinical rotations within the Loma Linda University School of Nursing.

Loma Linda University Medical Center is part of Loma Linda University Health which treats more than 1.8 million patients through its outpatient services and over 53,000 patients through its inpatient services every year. Mission Health Care has been a partner with Loma Linda University Health for a number of years and will have the opportunity to support the skilled home health needs of patients through a number of local offices throughout Southern California.

"I am delighted to partner with Loma Linda University Health as we continue to provide best-in-class care to support patient needs," said Mission Healthcare CEO Paul VerHoeve. "We believe our combined resources will make an impactful patient experience and benefit the community by delivering care to a broader population."

Mission Healthcare provides comprehensive skilled home, hospice, and palliative care services partnering with hospital systems, nursing homes, physicians, assisted living and payors with the focus on providing the best patient care in the most cost-effective manner. They currently serve more than 2,200 patients daily with over 700 mission focused team members.

"Going forward, we will continue to develop strategic partnerships with like-minded organizations who share our values around patient care and employee satisfaction," VerHoeve adds.

This acquisition follows Mission's most recent acquisitions in Northern California and expansion of hospice care to Orange County.

About Mission HealthcareEstablished in 2009, Mission Healthcare is a leader in home-based healthcare. With a California footprint of more than 14 locations, the Medicare-certified provider delivers personalized skilled home health, hospice and palliative care services to more than 13,000 patients. Mission aims to provide high-quality, cost-effective, home-based healthcare with a dedicated staff of more than 700 employees. As a preferred partner with several leading health systems, Mission works with providers to customize each partnership to provide exceptional, coordinated care. Headquartered in San Diego, Mission Healthcare has been selected as a Top Workplace for its commitment to a healthy workplace. For more information, visit www.homewithmission.com.

