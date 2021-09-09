Mission Control Teams Up With University Of Kentucky Esports

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Control , a software platform that enables organizations to gather and grow their communities through gaming and esports has partnered with the University of Kentucky, an innovator in collegiate esports. Together, they will provide a comprehensive and relevant gaming and esports experience to students and the larger University of Kentucky gaming community.

"We are excited to partner with Mission Control and provide their platform to our growing gaming community," says Heath Price, Associate CIO, University of Kentucky, "As we welcome our students back to campus and showcase our new UKFCU Esports Lounge, this platform can help unite Big Blue Nation through a diversity of communities for both competitive and casual gamers."

Mission Control will provide University of Kentucky with a strategy and execution of a successful community esports program to enable current, future, and even former students to get involved in campus activities. Through the Mission Control platform, students will be able to seamlessly play, and communicate, with other gamers on campus, allowing them to foster relationships through their shared passion of video games.

The University of Kentucky will begin using Mission Control in the fall semester to host recurring esports leagues in conjunction with other gaming programming. These leagues, and the conversations and interactions that they create, will serve to keep their students engaged, and socially active, year around.

ABOUT MISSION CONTROLMission Control is a platform for gathering and growing community using recreational esports, similar to a local adult softball league or college intramurals — just with video games. Organizations — whether a community group, college, LAN Center, or something else — use Mission Control to gather their community, host leagues of various game titles, and manage their esports' operation. Gamers use Mission Control for a casual, social experience doing something they love with others in their community.

