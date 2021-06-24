Mission Bio's Tapestri Platform Helps Understand Cancer Therapy Resistance In New Solid Tumor Study

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio , the life sciences company delivering single-cell resolution multi-omics tools to accelerate discoveries and improve time-to-market for new therapeutics, revealed that a recently published paper in Cancer Cell made use of its Tapestri Platform to profile samples taken from melanoma for the first time. This milestone comes on the heels of another paper demonstrating Tapestri's use in solid tissue, recently published in Nature , and further demonstrates the continued growth in use of Tapestri protocols for solid tissue analysis.

"Mission Bio was founded on a commitment to eliminate cancer in all its forms — and with recent studies proving the Tapestri Platform's value in solid tissue and solid tumor analysis, we are seeing the capabilities of our tools expand to further support that commitment," said Yan Zhang, CEO, Mission Bio. "We are continuing to develop and support new applications of our Tapestri technology, and look forward to seeing more progress made from our customers at the frontier of solid tumor studies as our capabilities grow."

The study, led by Jean-Christophe Marine, PhD, Science Director at the Centre for Cancer Biology, VIB, Belgium, looks at the role genetic and non-genetic mechanisms of resistance play in BRAF-mutant melanoma after treatment with the combination therapy dabrafenib-trametinib. To understand the genetic mechanisms of resistance, the team performed bulk sequencing, as well as single-nuclei sequencing from melanoma samples, using the Tapestri Platform. The team found the presence of an acquired NRAS resistance-conferring mutation in one sample. Tapestri analysis confirmed that this mutation was not pre-existing, but acquired during treatment.

"These findings have significant implications for the potential treatment of therapy-resistant melanoma," said Marine, "and could lead to personalized therapies, which may be the best way to treat minimal residual disease. Single-cell analysis using the Tapestri Platform played a vital part in helping us assess mechanisms of resistance in melanoma."

To learn more about Mission Bio and how its Tapestri Platform is helping enhance cancer and rare disease research and unlock pathways to new treatments, please visit missionbio.com .

About Mission BioMission Bio is a life sciences company that accelerates discoveries and cures in oncology by equipping researchers with the tools they need to improve how we measure and predict our resistance and response to cancer therapies. Mission Bio's multi-omics approach improves time-to-market for new therapeutics, including innovative cell and gene therapies that provide new pathways to health. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from Novo Growth, Cota Capital, Agilent Technologies, Mayfield Fund, and others.

The company's Tapestri Platform gives researchers around the globe the power to interrogate every molecule in a cell together, providing a comprehensive understanding of activity from a single sample. Tapestri is the only commercialized multi-omics platform capable of analyzing DNA and protein simultaneously, from the same sample at single-cell resolution. The Tapestri Platform is being utilized by customers at leading research centers, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies around the world to develop treatments and eventually cures for cancer and other rare diseases. To learn more, visit missionbio.com .

