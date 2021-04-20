Mission Bio Launches Pharma Assay Development Services To Speed Access To New Technologies

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio , the pioneer in high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis, today announced the launch of its Pharma Assay Development (PAD) services to accelerate biomarker discovery and cell and gene therapy development pipelines for biopharma customers. The PAD Team will provide customers with early access to services based on the latest new technological innovations, in addition to services on Mission Bio's existing products to implement Single Cell Multiomics capabilities into discovery, translational and clinical research efforts. Mission Bio has appointed Harsha Kavuri to head up the PAD Team as General Manager, affirming its strategic focus to service the dynamic needs of customers working in areas like hematology and cell and gene therapy.

Pharmaceutical companies are accustomed to long, costly assessment and due diligence of any new technologies to ensure adoption of new technological platforms in house would add value to the overall therapy research and development efforts. Mission Bio's PAD Team helps lower the hurdle of platform adoption by running projects on behalf of pharma customers, providing a quicker and easier path at the proof of concept stage and enabling those same customers to ultimately bring Mission Bio products in-house faster and more efficiently.

"Our biopharma customers face a number of challenges when trying to adopt new technologies that are even more pronounced in today's environment, including sourcing the proper expertise and finding the operational and analytical resources," Kavuri said. "By putting our new Pharma Assay Development team at their disposal, we can enable the next wave of applications for our customers across areas like biomarkers for solid tumors, hematological cancers and cell and gene therapy."

The extra level of service provided by the PAD offering has already shown the potential to deliver projects in a matter of weeks as opposed to months. Several papers have been published in the area of treatment resistance mechanisms from teams at UCSF and the University of Pennsylvania , as well as an investigation of combinational therapies by Agios , all of which made use of the access and resources this PAD service provides.

About Mission BioMission Bio is a life sciences company that accelerates discoveries and cures in oncology by equipping researchers with the tools they need to better measure and predict our resistance and response to cancer therapies. Mission Bio's multi-omics approach improves time-to-market for new therapeutics, including innovative cell and gene therapies that provide new pathways to health. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from Novo Growth, Cota Capital, Agilent Technologies, Mayfield Fund, and others.

The company's Tapestri platform gives researchers around the globe the power to interrogate every molecule in a cell together, providing a comprehensive understanding of activity from a single sample. Tapestri is the only commercialized multi-omics platform capable of analyzing DNA and protein simultaneously from the same sample at single-cell resolution. The Tapestri Platform is being utilized by customers at leading research centers, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies worldwide to develop treatments and eventually cures for cancer. To learn more, visit missionbio.com .

