Missguided Powerhouse Teams Up With Iconic Streetwear Brand Sean John To Drop Their First Women's Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion brand MISSGUIDED and iconic streetwear brand SEAN JOHN proudly introduce SEAN JOHN X MISSGUIDED The Classics, the must-have capsule collection for fall. United in their mission to inspire creativity in expression and self-confidence, SEAN JOHN X MISSGUIDED invites the next generation of future icons to be unapologetically themselves through this timeless streetwear collection.

"Real disruption that resonates with customers isn't just about getting ranges and collaborations right, it's about being prepared to break new ground," said Missguided Founder & CEO Nitin Passi. "And with SEAN JOHN X MISSGUIDED, that's precisely what we've done - the first Sean John collaboration for women, built around how we know the Missguided customers want to look. And this is more than a one-off - we'll be unveiling additional Sean John x Missguided ranges as our partnership builds."

The 114-piece range combines Sean John's legacy with contemporary streetstyle for an aesthetic grounded in true authenticity. As Sean John's first women's collaboration, SEAN JOHN X MISSGUIDED is meant to empower its wearers to be seen, use their voices, and embrace their individuality.

Inspired by the history of the Sean John brand and its music heritage, the collection features the velour, nylon and sweat fabrics synonymous with Sean John's classic styles. The range offers joggers with coordinating hoodies, oversized t-shirts, bike shorts, mini dresses, leggings, bodysuits, intimates and accessories.

The campaign, shot by Bonnie Nichoalds, is fronted by up-and-coming icon and rapper BIA, who embodies the collaboration's fearless, creative and trailblazing spirit. BIA's spotlight in the campaign brings to life the authentic music DNA of the Sean John brand and Missguided's mission for female empowerment.

"I remember how iconic Sean John was to me growing up, it represents a Hip-hop legacy that I feel empowered in," states BIA. "This whole collection is my style. I pride myself on being able to dress in baggy clothes while still being sexy. I love what Missguided represents and how they empower me to be my true self! I think that really shines through in the campaign."

Classic styles are updated in contemporary silhouettes with the signature pieces loved by Lil Kim, Rihanna and Paris Hilton reimagined for future idols. The statement bandana print seen throughout the collection is a nod to Jennifer Lopez's iconic Sean John moment from the 2000s.

Own the collection from September 29th at www.missguidedus.com, available in sizes XS to Plus and retailing from $22.00 - $152.00.

Follow along on social @missguided and #SeanJohnxMissguided

ACCESS CAMPAIGN IMAGERY HEREVIEW CAMPAIGN VIDEO HERE

About MISSGUIDED:

Missguided is a global fashion powerhouse, inspired by millennial women who are like-minded rebels that champion freedom of expression. Missguided is an inclusive movement open to all. We believe our audience is defined by a state of mind rather than a specific grouping or label.

Our purpose: To empower all women by inspiring self confidence in mind, body and potential.

Missguided is one of the fastest growing women's online retailers in the world. Founded in 2009 in the UK by Nitin Passi, it has become a leading fashion retailer, taking an agile approach that sees it deliver commercial and affordable product to its customers before trends hit.

Its signature confident style and broad product range has driven global development in recent years, now selling to over 180 countries and locally active in the UK, US, Australia, France, Spain, Ireland, Poland and Germany, with future plans for further international expansion and a loyal following of over 8 million social media fans worldwide across multiple platforms.

Missguided have further developed their global profile and growth through numerous wholesale opportunities with established brands such as ASOS, Zalando, The Iconic, Nelly, and Namshi and a growing number of franchise stores across the world, including a flagship at Dubai Mall, Dubai and Tel Aviv.

About Sean John:

Founded in 1998 by music and entertainment mogul Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, Sean John quickly became one of the most elite men's lifestyle brands to take the fashion world by storm and its legacy speaks for itself.

For more than two decades, Sean John has remained grounded and true to the brand's DNA and is best known for its interpretive take on classic aspirational styles. Sean John currently produces and distributes more than eight licensed categories and has been in partnership with Macy's as one of their premier brands since 2010. Sean John product is featured on macys.com as well as over 100 Macy's stores across the country.

In 2016, Sean "Diddy" Combs partnered with Global Brands Group (GBG) in an effort to expand distribution internationally and through our own direct-to-consumer channels. Sean John is excited to bring to the market a new social good initiative in 2021.

Collaboration deal brokered by Grey Space Group

