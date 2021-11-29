Missfresh Added To FTSE Global Equity Indices

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missfresh Limited ("Missfresh" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MF), an innovator and leader in China's neighborhood retail industry, today announced that it will be added to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series ("FTSE...

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missfresh Limited ("Missfresh" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MF), an innovator and leader in China's neighborhood retail industry, today announced that it will be added to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series ("FTSE GEIS") - FTSE China Indices, FTSE Global Micro Cap Index and FTSE Global Total Cap Index, effective after the close of business on Friday, December 17, 2021. This marks the first period since Missfresh's IPO earlier this year that the Company has been eligible for inclusion in these indices, in accordance with FTSE Russell's quarterly review changes released on November 19, 2021.

"Missfresh's addition to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series represents another milestone in increasing our visibility and exposure across the global investment community," commented Mr. Zheng Xu, founder, chairman and CEO of Missfresh. "Recognition by one of the most reputable and recognized global equity indices in the world reflects Missfresh's solid growth potential in the near- and long-term. In our pursuit of high quality, sustainable growth, we are dedicated to boosting digital transformation across China's neighborhood retail industry. With this momentum, we continue to bring superior experiences and elevated efficiency to our growing customer base and business partners, driving value for all of our stakeholders."

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide, calculating thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. FTSE GEIS provides a robust global equity index framework. The series includes over 16,000 large, mid, small, and micro cap securities across 49 developed and emerging markets globally, with a wide range of modular indexes available to target specific markets and market segments. For more information, please refer to the Index page on FTSE's website at https://www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/geisac.

About Missfresh Limited

Missfresh Limited is an innovator and leader in China's neighborhood retail industry. The Company invented the Distributed Mini Warehouse (DMW) model to operate an integrated online-and-offline on-demand retail business focusing on offering fresh produce and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs). Through the "Missfresh" mobile application and Mini Program embedded in third-party social platforms, consumers can easily purchase quality groceries at their fingertips and have the finest products delivered to their doorstep in 36 minutes, on average.

Leveraging its core capabilities, Missfresh launched an intelligent fresh market business in the second half of 2020. This innovative business model is dedicated to standardizing and transforming fresh markets into smart fresh malls. Missfresh has also built up a full stack of proprietary technologies that empower a wide range of participants in the neighborhood retail business, such as supermarkets, fresh markets and local retailers, to jumpstart and efficiently operate their business digitally.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends, which involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

