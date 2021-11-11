Miss J Officially Launches Crypto Couture Digital Wearables, A Sustainable Fashion Collection -- Today We Debut Select Designs Through A Limited-Edition Preview-Drop Sale Exclusively On SuperPopDrop.com

Miss J Alexander, Notorious for His Creative Style as a Judge and Runway Coach on "America's Next Top Model," Shakes Up the Market with groundbreaking "Crypto Couture" collection.

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Limited Edition collection of Digital Wearable Fashion will be sold through a preview drop that opens on Thursday, Nov 11, 4:00 pm EST on SuperPopDrop.com. The Line features a pair of iconic thigh-high signature Crypto Couture print boots, with a gold spike heel, perfect for doing your J-Walk. As one of the first Shopify stores selling digital wearables, transactions are the same as any other online credit card purchase, bringing ease to the consumer. They will also accept crypto of course. The full collection debut for purchase on Dec. 9th.

" I created this collection so that anyone could own a piece of digital fashion that can be applied anytime and anywhere giving them 'runway ready confidence.'" says Miss J.

Miss J's Crypto Couture, SuperPopDrop.com , and DRESSX are coming together to offer a set of limited-edition high fashion pieces with the "Couture" pieces experienced through Augmented and Virtual reality. Buyers can model these digital designs in photos and videos in real-time on their iPhone and post directly to social media. "Ready to Wear" and "Street' Designs can also be worn on player avatars throughout the Metaverse using Virtual Reality on supporting platforms such as Decentraland . Crypto Couture wearables made by DRESSX, the leading producer of digital fashion. The "Street" collection designs also receive a matching physical garment made to order along with the digital wearable, listed at a range of price points for everyone.

Miss J's Crypto Couture Line is embracing the environment, and our community, with sustainable digital pieces that cater to all genders and backgrounds. By eliminating over-production, profiling, and geographic exclusion, Miss J has created a clean, accessible, and luxurious example of what can be done with fashion in this new digital frontier.

A portion of each sale will go to The Elton John Aids Foundation as well as the Super Phoenix Project, teaching homeless LGBTQIA youth valuable skills, self-worth, and acceptance. "The Super Phoenix project isn't just some donation; it is a commitment from our entire agency to help teach disadvantaged kids with hands-on workshops that change young lives. We are committed to helping these kids, and we know it works!" says collaboration artist James Moritz and partner at The Atfluence Agency.

" One of the main concepts behind the drop is that money is relative, but confidence is universal." - Miss J.

Join Miss J as he introduces his collection on Instagram Live @miss_jalexander at 3:00 pm EST Nov 11th. The celebration continues with a drop party hosted on Clubhouse NFTs.tips starting at 3:30 pm EST with Miss J where the collection and how wearables are used will be discussed in depth.

