Mirus Bio Introduces The VirusGEN® GMP Product Line For Large-scale Therapeutic Adeno-associated Virus And Lentivirus Production

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirus Bio, an innovator in transfection technologies, today announces the launch of the TransIT® VirusGEN® GMP product line. This expansion to the existing TransIT VirusGEN product line is compliant with good manufacturing practice (GMP) viral vector manufacturing to support cell and gene therapy development and process activities through to GMP commercial scale.

"Gene and cell therapy manufacturers have faced many challenges in finding an effective, cost-effective means to produce adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentivirus (LV) vectors within the safety, quality and volume profiles required to make advanced therapies commercially viable," said Jim Hagstrom, Ph.D., President and Co-Founder of Mirus Bio. "Mirus Bio has been creating innovative transfection reagents for the research community for more than two decades. We are now bringing those same trusted products to biopharmaceutical manufacturers at the GMP level so that they have the tools to develop life-saving advanced therapies and scale from research through to commercialization."

TransIT-VirusGEN GMP Transfection Reagent is designed to enhance the delivery of packaging and transfer vector DNA to suspension and adherent HEK 293 cell types to increase production of recombinant AAV and lentivirus. Virus titers can be further increased with optimized enhancers included in the VirusGEN AAV Transfection Kit and VirusGEN GMP LV Transfection Kit. The full product line helps to minimize safety and regulatory risks by using GMP raw materials in upstream manufacturing processes.

"Many other first generation, non-viral transfection methods rely on simple, linear polymers such as polyethyleneimine (PEI) or liposomes that transport DNA to cells," said Laura Juckem, Ph.D., Vice President of Scientific Operations. "The technology underlying TransIT-VirusGEN and other Mirus reagents utilizes fully synthetic components to more closely mimic the natural mechanisms that viruses have developed to deliver nucleic acid cargo to cells. These biomimetic transfection formulations rely on lipid-polymer nanocomplexes (LPNCs) and other components to give researchers higher titers than what can be accomplished with PEI-derived polymers or liposomes alone."

Interested parties can visit www.mirusbio.com/GMP for comprehensive information about the VirusGEN GMP Systems and to request a free sample.

CONTACT: Laura Juckem, Ph.D. Vice President, Scientific Operations Mirus Bio LLC Ph:608.441.2852 Fax: 608.441.2849 Email: laura.juckem@mirusbio.com

Josh Snow, Ph.D. Director of Business Development & Marketing Strategy Mirus Bio LLC Ph:608.441.2852 Fax: 608.441.2849 Email: josh.snow@mirusbio.com

THE TRANSFECTION EXPERTS - Mirus Bio pioneered scientific breakthroughs in gene delivery and continues to produce industry-leading transfection reagents. As we expand our expertise in nucleic acid delivery, we give life scientists the most advanced tools for gene expression, biotherapeutic protein production, virus manufacturing and genome editing. Mirus Bio is a Gamma Biosciences Company.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mirus-bio-introduces-the-virusgen-gmp-product-line-for-large-scale-therapeutic-adeno-associated-virus-and-lentivirus-production-301353664.html

SOURCE Mirus Bio LLC