Mirum Pharmaceuticals To Present At Investor Conferences In September

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases, today announced that the company will present at the following virtual investor conferences in September.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22 nd Annual Global Investment ConferenceSeptember 14-15, 2020Presentation day and time: Monday, September 14, 2020 at 9:30am ET

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare ConferenceSeptember 15-17, 2020Presentation day and time: Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 9:20am ET

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentations will be available in the Investors & Media section of the company website at ir.mirumpharma.com.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia. The company has initiated a rolling NDA submission for maralixibat in the treatment of patients with cholestatic pruritus associated with ALGS and expects to complete the submission in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, the company plans to submit a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency for maralixibat in the treatment of patients with PFIC2 in the fourth quarter 2020.

The company is also developing volixibat, also an oral ASBT-inhibitor, in primary sclerosing cholangitis and intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy. For more information, visit MirumPharma.com. Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

