Mirum Pharmaceuticals To Participate In September Investor Conferences

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that it will participate in five investor conferences taking place virtually throughout the month of September.

Citi 16 th Annual BioPharma Virtual ConferenceSeptember 10, 2021Format: One-on-one meetings

H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investor ConferenceSeptember 13-14, 2021Format: Company presentation (available September 13 at 7:00 a.m. ET) and one-one-meetings.

Baird Global Healthcare ConferenceSeptember 14-15, 2021Format: Company presentation (September 14 at 12:50 p.m. ET) and one-on-one meetings.

Leerink CyberRX Series 1x1 EventSeptember 22-23, 2021Format: One-on-one meetings.

Cantor Global Healthcare ConferenceSeptember 27-29, 2021Format: Company presentation (September 27 at 2:40 p.m. ET) and one-on-one meetings.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia. Mirum has submitted an NDA for maralixibat in the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS. The NDA has been accepted for priority review by the FDA with a PDUFA action date of September 29, 2021. Additionally, Mirum's marketing authorization application for the treatment of pediatric patients with PFIC2 has been accepted for review (validated) by the European Medicines Agency. Mirum is also developing volixibat, also an oral ASBT-inhibitor, in primary sclerosing cholangitis, intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, and primary biliary cholangitis. For more information, visit MirumPharma.com.

To augment its pipeline in cholestatic liver disease, Mirum has acquired the exclusive option to develop and commercialize gene therapy programs VTX-803 and VTX-802 for PFIC3 and PFIC2, respectively, from Vivet Therapeutics SAS, following preclinical evaluation and investigational new drug-enabling studies.

