Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of Mirum's Board of Directors granted a non-qualified stock option award to purchase an aggregate of 11,300 shares of common stock to one new employee under Mirum's 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum's Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employee's employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $24.93 per share, Mirum's closing trading price on December 10, 2020, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employee's continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The award is subject to the terms and conditions of Mirum's 2020 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia. Mirum has initiated a rolling NDA submission for maralixibat in the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS and expects to complete the submission in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, Mirum's marketing authorization application for the treatment of pediatric patients with PFIC2 has been accepted for review (validated) by the European Medicines Agency.

Mirum is also developing volixibat, also an oral ASBT-inhibitor, in primary sclerosing cholangitis and intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy. For more information, visit MirumPharma.com.

