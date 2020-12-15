Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,750,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Mirum from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $75.0 million.

In addition, Mirum has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 562,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on December 17, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, SVB Leerink and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and was declared effective by the SEC on August 12, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or by phone at (866) 803-9204; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com or by phone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY 10055, by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com or by phone at (888) 474-0200.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia. Mirum has initiated a rolling New Drug Application submission for maralixibat in the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS and expects to complete the submission in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, Mirum's marketing authorization application for the treatment of pediatric patients with PFIC2 has been accepted for review (validated) by the European Medicines Agency.

Mirum is also developing volixibat, also an oral ASBT-inhibitor, in primary sclerosing cholangitis and intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the regulatory approval path for maralixibat and Mirum's expectations regarding the completion and timing of the offering. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "plans," "will," "may," "expects," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mirum's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Mirum's business in general, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the other risks described in Mirum's filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Mirum undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005898/en/