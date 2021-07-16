Mirror Digital Bolsters Its Talent Roster With Exciting New Senior Hires

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirror Digital announces four new appointments to its leadership team: Michael Eastman, Sherie Hodges, John Kim, and Trishna Patel. This new talent means big things for Mirror Digital.

In just under ten years Sheila Marmon has moved her company from a Silicon Beach start-up in Los Angeles to a national player in the world of digital media. Sheila believes that "media shapes how we see one another and provides a platform for us to tell our own stories, so it is imperative that media represents every single one of us". This is the very foundation of what Mirror Digital stands for and this commitment to diversity is represented across the media partners, the company ownership, team leadership, and these new team members.

Michael Eastman is the new Director of Ad Operations. With over sixteen years of industry experience, Michael grew the Ad Ops department of Earthlink from a one-person team to a nationwide ops organization. Michael states 'I admire the company and what it has achieved so far, now I am here I am keen to see where we can go together.'

John Kim has joined the leadership of the Account Management team. John's background is rooted in fashion and beauty brand marketing combined with deep analytics. 'In my previous roles I have been able to really steer the digital footprint of brands. This is something I cannot wait to do at Mirror Digital for our clients and deliver on the company's mission to reach and represent multicultural consumers.

Sheries Hodges is the Associate Director of Sales Planning. An advertising professional for over ten years, she is expert in planning and executing multicultural digital campaigns for top tier advertisers in automotive, telecom, finance, and more. Sherie says, ' my passion for culture and diverse communities is what led me to Mirror Digital and I cannot wait to grow the planning division...we have no limits!'

The most recent addition to the team is Trishna Patel, a native Angeleno and a gifted storyteller who joined the team as the Senior Producer for Culture and Content. Patel's background is in developing content that illuminates the human experience. She has been a Los Angeles Times video journalist, travel blogger, and most recently, a noted producer with Penske Media. Trishna says ' I am all about empowering people, especially women of all backgrounds, to celebrate their unique voices and tell their own stories. This is why I believe in Sheila's vision and what Mirror Digital represents.'

Sheila Marmon, founder and CEO of Mirror Digital, says - "We are so honoured to announce such a high calibre of talent that has recently joined our team here at Mirror Digital. As a pioneer in multicultural digital media we are poised to accelerate our growth as we approach the milestone of our 10th anniversary."

About Mirror Digital

Mirror Digital is a world class multicultural media company comprising a publisher network, a social influencer network, and a programmatic marketplace. The platform is home to over 850 diverse digital content creators and Influencers who are shaping and defining culture. An original supporter of diverse voices in media, Mirror Digital is owned, operated, and led by a dynamic team of diverse professionals who are committed to excellence, equity, and inclusion as part of the company DNA.

For more information about Mirror Digital or the new hires please email info@goodgirlpr.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mirror-digital-bolsters-its-talent-roster-with-exciting-new-senior-hires-301335402.html

SOURCE Mirror Digital