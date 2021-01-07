Mirion Technologies Acquires Sun Nuclear Corporation

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirion Technologies, Inc., a global provider of innovative radiation detection and measurement solutions, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Sun Nuclear Corporation. Sun Nuclear is the global leader in Radiation Oncology Quality Assurance, delivering Patient Safety solutions for Diagnostic Imaging and Radiation Therapy centers around the world.

Headquartered in Melbourne, FL, Sun Nuclear enables healthier lives by improving the avoidance, detection and treatment of cancer. Sun Nuclear's solutions are utilized in more than 100 countries worldwide—present in over 90% of US cancer treatment centers, and over 60% of global cancer treatment centers.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Sun Nuclear to the Mirion family," says Thomas Logan, CEO of Mirion Technologies. "Together, we will leverage our technological expertise, brand equity, and relationship capital to extend our leadership position in the cancer therapy market."

Bill Simon, founder of Sun Nuclear's medical device business and current CSO states, "My passion for measurement innovation and product ease of use in radiotherapy quality spans over 44 years. Over those decades, the rapid technology evolution of radiotherapy delivery methods presented treatment safety challenges to the clinical physicist. Developing and providing Sun Nuclear solutions to those ongoing challenges has led to improved treatment technologies and safety, positively impacting countless patients which has been very rewarding."

Jeff Simon, CEO at Sun Nuclear adds, "We've built Sun Nuclear into the undisputed innovation and global market leader in our space, redefining the boundaries of radiotherapy patient safety and treatment accuracy. I'm extremely proud of the work we've done and the team we have built. Mirion's shared mission in radiation safety expertise, and demonstrated global operational excellence, are a perfect match for Sun Nuclear as we enter this exciting next stage of growth and service of our customers."

Striving not only to protect human health, but to advance it, the acquisition of Sun Nuclear is a natural progression in upholding Mirion's mission to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. This acquisition is also consistent with Mirion's strategic expansion plan focused on building its portfolio of industry-leading technology solutions across a range of core and adjacent markets.

Together with Sun Nuclear, Mirion will continue creating and developing new offerings in the medical space with patient safety at the forefront.

Davis Polk and Wardwell LLP served as Mirion's legal advisor for the transaction. Sun Nuclear was represented by King & Spalding LLP as legal advisor, and Beninga Advisors and Talamantes Strategies as financial advisors.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Many of the company's end markets are characterized by the need to meet rigorous regulatory standards, design qualifications and operating requirements. Mirion Technologies is headquartered in San Ramon (CA - USA), a portfolio company of Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP. For additional information, please visit: www.mirion.com. Mirion is a registered trademark of Mirion Technologies, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

About Sun Nuclear Corporation

Sun Nuclear provides innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging centers. The organization's mission is to enable healthier lives by improving the avoidance, detection and treatment of cancer. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on Sun Nuclear for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, Sun Nuclear aims to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes - so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. For additional information, visit sunnuclear.com.

Contact: Tammy PattisonMirion Technologies, Inc. communications@mirion.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mirion-technologies-acquires-sun-nuclear-corporation-301202531.html

SOURCE Sun Nuclear Corporation