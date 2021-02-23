Miri Kwon Joins Jetty As Senior Vice President Of Operations

Kwon brings more than a decade of experience in consumer lending and payments to help the company build and run financial products for the renting economy

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetty, the financial services company on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and effortless for everyone, today announced the hiring of Miri Kwon as Senior Vice President of Operations. In this newly created role, Kwon will own operations across Jetty's insurance and lending products. She will manage the company's service ops, collections, claims and lending operations teams and will report into the company's CFO and COO, Sam Bonning.

Kwon brings more than a decade of experience spanning operations, strategy, and customer experience. Most recently, she served as Senior Director of Business Operations at SoFi, where she drove the long-term strategy and business plan for SoFi's lending businesses. Prior to SoFi, Kwon led customer experience strategy at Venmo, where she and her team were responsible for scaling the customer support team to keep pace with rapid user base growth. She has also held strategy roles at Bank of America and Accenture Consulting.

"I was drawn to Jetty's unique mission of making home rentals more affordable and effortless for everyone," said Kwon. "The company is working on some exciting product innovations and I'm excited to join the leadership team to successfully take them to market."

"Miri's blend of experience will take Jetty to the next level in our ability to deliver innovative financial products to our members and real estate partners," said Sam Bonning, Jetty's CFO and COO. "Miri will be critical to some exciting launches this year."

Jetty works with top property managers across the country to increase lease conversion rates, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations—thereby increasing net operating income. Partners include Greystar, LivCor, Related, Pinnacle, MG Properties, Cortland, Griffis Residential, and many more, representing more than two million units nationwide. Jetty's products are written on 'A' rated paper, and are admitted in 49 U.S. states and D.C.

ABOUT JETTYJetty is on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and effortless for everyone. As a fintech company, Jetty's solution helps property managers increase lease conversion, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations. For the renter, Jetty lowers the barrier to entry, saving residents thousands of dollars on move-in costs. To learn more about Jetty, visit www.jetty.com.

