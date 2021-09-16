Miracle-Ear Foundation To Donate 300 Free Hearing Aids And Services In St. Louis For Those In Need

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miracle-Ear Foundation and Miracle-Ear Midwest will host the St. Louis Miracle-Ear Mission 2021 on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Busch Stadium in the Redbird Club. The one-day community outreach event seeks to give away more than 300 free hearing aids and services with a value more than $1 million to those in the St. Louis metro area who lack the resources to gain hearing health assistance. The hearing aid recipients will also receive lifetime services on their gifted hearing aids.

Apply online by Sept. 23 to reserve an appointment for free hearing aids. Space is limited and walk-in appointments will be taken based on availability. To apply, go to www.miracleearmission.org or call 618-234-7368.

"We want to ensure every St. Louis resident has the opportunity to improve their lives through the gift of sound," said Tiffany Davis, president of Miracle-Ear Midwest. "Miracle-Ear Midwest is committed to our local communities and has the resources to take on such a huge need and provide 300 people with free hearing aids and services."

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), individuals with hearing loss have more than three times higher odds of low educational attainment compared to normal-hearing individuals. The NIH also reports individuals with hearing loss have nearly two times higher odds of low income, and unemployment and underemployment concerns. When hearing loss goes undetected, it can lead to social isolation, strained relationships, and can even impact earning potential. Providing hearing aids to those in need will empower them to gain better employment and improve their overall health and well-being.

Miracle-Ear Midwest has supported both adults and children in St. Louis for many years and has provided over 700 hearing aids to those in need through the Miracle-Ear Foundation.

Since its founding in 1990, Miracle-Ear Foundation, working with Miracle-Ear centers across the country, has donated more than 30,000 hearing aids to more than 16,000 children and adults who could otherwise not afford them. For more information or to apply, visit www.miracleearmission.org.

About Miracle-Ear Midwest

Miracle-Ear Midwest is a hearing aid company with franchised and corporately owned retail locations within the U.S. With over 40 locations, we seek to provide cutting-edge technology and hearing solutions that improve lives, relationships, and communities for our clients. Through better hearing healthcare, we are devoted to helping patients reconnect with the people and things they care about. Miracle-Ear Midwest believes that every patient should have the opportunity to reach the full potential of their ambitions, interests, and relationships.

Media Contact: Maureen Cahill Bellmont Partners maureen@bellmontpartners.com 612-385-9164

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miracle-ear-foundation-to-donate-300-free-hearing-aids-and-services-in-st-louis-for-those-in-need-301378770.html

SOURCE Miracle-Ear Foundation