Minute Suites To Open New Location In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Minute Suites is thrilled to announce a location opening in the new Terminal D of the Nashville International Airport (BNA). The opening date is set for this Sunday (Nov. 1st). The site will feature five private suites and a bathroom with shower for guests to reserve for use.

"We are the natural place to go to escape the airport terminal and find your own space in the airport." Daniel Solomon, Co-Founder and Director of Minute Suites says, "Our service will positively impact travelers' experience in Nashville."

Since 2009, Minute Suites has been providing customers a hospital-grade clean retreat from the hustle and bustle of busy airport terminals. The pandemic setback construction schedules and openings, but Minute Suites is still pushing through to get several new locations open in the coming months.

Minute Suites provides clean and serene retreats for traveler's with delayed flights or long layovers. The options for booking are flexible with the minimum stay set at one hour. Multiple locations feature a shower service that can be booked exclusively in 30-minute increments.

"We are excited to bring this innovative concept to the airport," says Matt Jennings, Vice President of Fraport Tennessee. "The first Minute Suites at BNA will offer travelers a calm oasis with private suites for napping, relaxing, or working between flights. It's another way we're committed to serving passengers in this new era for air travel."

Minute Suites currently has seven locations in five different airports around the country. To book reservations in advance, visit www.minutesuites.com/reservations . In-person reservations are welcomed, but booking in advance is encouraged for planned layovers.

About Minute Suites:In 2008, Minute Suites, LLC was founded as a healthier way for people to travel. Minute Suites is the first company in North America to provide private suites inside security at airports where travelers can nap, relax or work. The development of this unique passenger service has resulted in many industry awards, including the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's Shop of the Month and Shining Star Awards, Philadelphia International Airport's Edgie Award for Best New Store Opening, and Airport Council International Award for Best New Consumer Service, and the United States Department of Defense Patriotic Employer Awards. For more information, visit www.minutesuites.com.

Media Contact: Chris Glass, Chief Operating Officer c.glass@minutesuites.com, 309.716.5141

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minute-suites-to-open-new-location-in-nashville-301160868.html

SOURCE Minute Suites