Minute Suites Opens New Express Location Inside The Bowery Bay Shops At LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B

QUEENS, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minute Suites introduces a new service called Minute Suites Express. The brand new Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) will be the first airport to debut the new concept. Traditionally, Minute Suites has provided a wellness-based solution to the stress and fatigue of air travel by providing rooms to nap, relax, or work during layovers. Located inside The Bowery Bay Shops, Minute Suites Express will continue to provide private and clean rooms for customers, but they are expressly for work, productivity, and entertainment.

"As our company continues to expand, it is wonderful to see our express concept in action." Minute Suites Co-Founder and Director Daniel Solomon says, "LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B is the ideal location to introduce the productivity-focused rooms since many business travelers frequent the airport."

The location features five luxury workspaces named after the five boroughs of New York. The rooms include a desk with task chair, complete with charging stations, WiFi, and dual chairs to provide extra seating for business meetings. Entertainment options include Netflix, Apple TV, board games, and other gaming systems. With the simplified concept and workspace emphasis, Minute Suites is expanding itself into a new market of consumers.

"Marshall Retail Group is thrilled to partner with Minute Suites for the wellness-based solution they're offering passengers," said Michael C. Wilkins, chief executive officer of Marshall Retail Group. "The opening of Minute Suites Express inside The Bowery Bay Shops will provide both leisure and business travelers a place to relax and work privately as they travel through LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B."

Minute Suites currently has eight locations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Nashville, and Philadelphia airports. In the coming year, Minute Suites is projected to open over a dozen new locations around the country due to the high demand for the service.

Advance booking is recommended when possible and reservations can be made online at www.minutesuites.com/reservations or through the Minute Suites Mobile App, available for download via Google Play or App Store.

About Minute Suites:In 2008, Minute Suites, LLC was founded as a healthier way for people to travel. Minute Suites is the first company in North America to provide private suites inside security at airports where travelers can nap, relax or work. The development of this unique passenger service has resulted in many industry awards, including most recently the 2020 Airport Experience News Travelers Award as the Best Passenger Service. For more information, visit www.minutesuites.com.

