Minute Sleep Club Unveils Revolutionary Sleep Quiz

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the next step in their journey towards dominating the sleep aide space, Minute Sleep Club has just released an industry first: a sleep habit quiz.

Powered by a proprietary suggestion algorithm, this sleep habit quiz is able to take your answers from a series of questions and compile a list of tips, tricks, and aides for you to try in your sleep optimization journey. Interestingly (and unlike most other quizzes seen in different industries) this quiz has also been programmed to make suggestions with regards to what it DOESN'T think you need.

"We wanted the quiz to be honest and truly helpful," said Ethan Petroka, the Founder of Minute Sleep Club. "I can't tell you how many other quizzes I seen and gone through where the result is the same no matter how you answer. I'm talking BIG brands, too. Brands spending millions of dollars per year on advertising who are, essentially, duping people into thinking the results they are presented with are actually REAL or PERSONALIZED. With our quiz, and the suggestion algorithm driving it behind the scenes, we are confident that the results of the quiz are truly personalized for each person taking it."

