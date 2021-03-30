Mintz Group Appoints Barbara J. Cooperman To Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintz Group, a global leader in investigative and due diligence services, announced that Barbara J. Cooperman, former Global Chief Marketing Officer of Elsevier, LexisNexis, and Kroll, has joined the firm as an independent, outside board member to help support its continued growth and expansion.

Cooperman brings to Mintz Group a 30+ year distinguished career in general management and global marketing in both B2B and B2C companies spanning investigative and due diligence services, cyber and physical security, data-driven technology, legal and scientific information, as well as education, consumer products, and retail.

"We are thrilled to have Barbara join our board," said Tim Whipple, President and CEO of Mintz Group. "Barbara brings a deep understanding of the risk management industry, along with extensive experience in the C-suite guiding organizations through growth and expansion."

"Mintz Group has a stellar reputation among its clients and a remarkable history of growth, both organic and inorganic," said Cooperman. "In a world with myriad disruptions and accelerating risks, the services of the Mintz Group have never been more critical. To every client assignment, the firm brings an expert team, storied investigative DNA, a tailored suite of services, global footprint, and deep-rooted commitment to excellence. I am honored and excited to join this team and look forward to supporting even more success ahead."

"Barbara's expertise in developing vision and growth strategies, leading large, high-performance teams, and unlocking brand value will be essential as our business evolves and expands," added Whipple.

Cooperman has considerable governance experience and a lifelong commitment to volunteerism and philanthropy. She currently serves on the boards of two startup companies as well as Girl Scouts of Greater New York and Edith Wharton Restoration, Inc. She received a BA in Economics from Trinity College and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Cooperman is an NACD Governance Fellow.

