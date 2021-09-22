Minto Launches Five New Model Homes In Harmony, Barrhaven

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Minto Communities Ottawa (" Minto ") is excited to announce the grand opening of five new designer-decorated model homes at its Barrhaven Sales Centre location.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Minto Communities Ottawa (" Minto") is excited to announce the grand opening of five new designer-decorated model homes at its Barrhaven Sales Centre location. These model homes are the first of nine to be unveiled across Ottawa this year, showcasing home designs that are available for sale in the Brookline , Avalon , Harmony , Arcadia and Quinn's Pointe communities.

Ottawa residents will be able to tour these new model homes in Barrhaven, whose interiors have been designed by KISS Design Group , and which are thoughtfully filled with inspiration you can take to your new Minto home. Minto's commitment to better living shines through in these homes, designed to support your needs and overall well-being in every detail. Homeowners will experience what open-concept, functional living spaces feel like.

"Every Minto home is built with your well-being in mind," says Jan Coulis, Director of Marketing for Minto Communities. "We are constantly looking for ways to improve on our designs, enhance your living experience and create communities where you can make memories. We're extremely excited to launch these new model homes in Barrhaven, which showcase our dedication to providing better, balanced living."

Explore the 30' Kinghurst , 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home with available Flex Plans, designed to feel bright, relaxing and uncomplicated. The home features notes of teal throughout for a modern, eclectic aesthetic.

The 36' Clairmont features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and available Flex Plans for plenty of room to work and play. Clear maple floors, porcelain tiles, and stainless steel spindles create an industrial aesthetic that's inviting and relaxing.

In the 36' Killarney you'll find 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with available Flex Plans dressed in shades of gold, charcoals and creams for a fresh aesthetic. The basement rec room space leaves plenty of room for games and relaxation.

Discover retro-inspired décor in the 36' Stanley with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and available Flex Plans. Rich dark maple floors greet you as you walk in, while avocado greens and light yellows influence the home and give off mid-century modern appeal.

The 43' Quinton with Guest Suite — a 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home with a guest suite and available Flex Plans — is a perfect option for those seeking multi-generational living. The gourmet kitchen with quartz countertop and painted cabinets mix metal and wood in a modern way.

These five new Single Family Model Homes are now open to tour in Barrhaven at 4005 Strandherd Drive. Visit the Minto Communities website for more details on each model, or contact the Barrhaven Sales Centre by phone at 613.823.1900 or email HarmonySales@minto.com . Four additional Model Homes will be coming soon to Avalon, Orléans.

About Minto Communities

For over 65 years, Minto Communities has been crafting homes with beautiful designs enjoyed by more than 80,000 happy homeowners. Minto Communities constantly looks for ways to adapt its new homes and communities to provide customers with greater sustainability, lifestyle and design for today's families, giving them more space to work, live and play. These innovations support our homeowners' needs, lifestyle and overall well-being in every detail.

Minto Communities is well recognized by the Canadian real estate industry as four-time winner of Building Industry and Land Development Association's Green Builder of the Year, four-time winner of EnerQuality's Ontario Green Builder of the Year award and two-time winner of the Ontario Home Builder Association's Home Builder of the Year award. The company was named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for 2019.

SOURCE Minto Communities Management Inc.