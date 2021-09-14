Minto Group Releases 2020 Sustainability Report, Announces Development Of Environmental Social Governance Framework

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Minto Group (the "Company" or "Minto") today released its 2020 Sustainability Report, highlighting a new, formalized Environmental Social Governance ("ESG") strategy. This year marks the company's 12th annual report and 65th year in business, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to people and the planet.

"The challenges of living and working through a global pandemic have reaffirmed our steadfast commitment to a sustainable future — and moved us to take bold action toward creating that future," says Michael Waters, Chief Executive Officer, Minto Group. "As a conscientious leader in our industry for 65 years, Minto's long-standing investment in environmental initiatives has always guided our work. This year, amidst so much urgent change and adaptation in the world at large, those initiatives have never been more important, and in response, we've taken our efforts to the next level."

In 2020, Minto initiated the development of a new ESG strategy. The company conducted a Materiality Assessment in which they surveyed over 1,300 employees, homebuyers, tenants, and vendors, and held interviews with Board members, executives, investors, lenders, analysts, and municipal authorities to guide the prioritization of ESG topics.

Minto analyzed the results to identify the strengths and opportunities, and created an ESG Commitment based on the following three strategic pillars:

Business Resilience:Investing in effective governance, ethical practices, and infrastructure, to ensure the business remains strong and resilient.

Community Impact:The company Prioritizing and investing in the needs of the company's employees and communities, and working to build safe and vibrant places for them to live and work.

Environmental Impact:Minimizing waste, reducing water and energy consumption, lowering carbon emissions, and investing in renewable energy and innovation, acting as responsible stewards of the environment - working hard to meet the highest possible standards.

In the coming months, Minto will focus on defining priorities to advance the company's ESG journey, including clear performance targets, comprehensive reporting frameworks, and strong governance.

Additional highlights in the 2020 Sustainability Report, include:

Minto's response COVID-19

Development of a multi-faceted program and commitments to enhance diversity and inclusion practices

Partnership with the Faculty of Environmental & Urban Change at York University to develop a set a simple best practices for natural landscaping

to develop a set a simple best practices for natural landscaping Efforts in reducing construction waste, including the maintenance of a diversion rate from landfill above 80% despite reaching capacity, a shrinking market for low-quality recyclables, and increasing transportation and processing costs

To download the complete 2020 Sustainability Report, visit minto.com/sustainability .

About Minto Group

Established in 1955, the Minto Group is a fully integrated real estate company offering new homes and condos, apartment rentals, furnished suites, commercial space, property and investment management. The company is a two-time winner of the Building Industry and Land Development Association's Green Builder of the Year award, four-time winner of EnerQuality's Ontario Green Builder of the Year award and two-time winner of the Ontario Home Builder Association's Home Builder of the Year award. The Minto Group was named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for 2019.

SOURCE Minto Inc. (Minto Corporate Services)