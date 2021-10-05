Mint Werx Bonds Creators And Brands With Communities And Culture

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint Werx today launched as the premiere full-stack NFT creative and production studio developing solutions for individual creators, influencers, and brands, demystifying the complexity of blockchain NFT technologies and solving the puzzle for how to bring relevant and resilient NFT strategies to life. Mint Werx is a division of Fusion92, a leading Chicago-based marketing innovation company founded in 1999.

According to marketplace data, NFTs have generated $2.5B in sales in the first half of 2021 alone. The NFT market continues to surge as people navigate how to effectively leverage this technology for digital transformation. Mint Werx aims to guide and assist with digital transformation through NFT opportunities, empowering creators and brands to capture moments in culture, connect in completely new and rewarding ways, and ultimately take back ownership in their assets and voice from Big Tech.

Mint Werx is the first fully integrated studio in this category, managing all aspects of drop strategy, creative production, technical implementation, and campaign activation to simplify a complex array of technologies and deliver cutting edge, one-of-a-kind NFTs and platforms. The firm is already in action producing work across the media, sports, and entertainment industries, creating NFTs and partnerships for rewarding NFT strategies.

Matt Murphy, Founder and CEO of Fusion92, said, "Our team is thrilled to launch into the NFT space with Mint Werx and remain on the leading edge of emerging platforms and technology to activate lasting rewards and communities that surprise and delight consumers and brands alike. Mint Werx has the full support from our seasoned team and is here to offer simple and seamless opportunities for creators and brands to step into this space and prosper."

Fusion92 recently announced Ryan Sands as Senior Vice President to lead the new business division. He will oversee all NFT activities, including business development, strategy, implementation, and activation. Sands has extensive and innovative retail, technology, and financial services industry experience that spans across FinTech, blockchain, analytics, operations, sales, and business development. Sands has also served in various roles as a founder, CEO, consultant, and board advisor to multiple innovative technology companies.

"Mint Werx serves as a comprehensive resource for creators, influencers, and brands to easily activate engaging solutions within the NFT ecosystem, building authentic connections with their audiences," said Sands. "Our approach to NFTs is fundamentally different, and we're passionate about helping build better community connections and unlocking unexpected opportunities for economic advancement; whether through stunning creative for digital collectibles or sophisticated technology platforms that create a bedrock for future innovation and growth."

To learn more about Mint Werx and to connect with the team, visit www.mintwerx.com.

About Mint WerxMint Werx is the premiere NFT creative and production studio developing strategies and turnkey solutions for brands and creators. Mint Werx simplifies and brings together a complex array of technologies to empower ownership in resilient, prosperous connections between collectors, consumers, communities, and culture. Harnessing the power of sustainable blockchain technologies, Mint Werx delivers cutting edge, scalable, and one-of-a-kind dynamic NFTs and platforms; producing, minting, and activating authentic digital expressions that last a lifetime. Mint Werx is a division of Fusion92, a leading Chicago-based independent marketing innovation company founded in 1999. Learn more at www.mintwerx.com.

About Fusion92 Founded in 1999, Fusion92 is a Chicago-based independent marketing innovation company that helps growth stage and enterprise brands thrive. The firm's comprehensive stack of services and products help bring exponential returns to companies in virtually every industry and vertical. Fusion92 collaboratively partners and serves as a trusted advisor to clients on B2B and consumer engagements that span traditional and digital media, leveraging the firm's expertise to innovatively solve business challenges. Fusion92's dynamic technology, integrated content lab (Studio440), media and activation capabilities, AdTech, and premium NFT studio (Mint Werx) provide a lineup of differentiated solutions that deliver data-driven results. Learn more at www.Fusion92.com.

