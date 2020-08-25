Minority-Owned Business Bringing Thousands Of New Jobs Amidst Economic Downturn

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chime Solutions, one of the largest and fastest growing minority-owned businesses in the country, is on a mission to bring 10,000 new jobs to under-resourced communities, while empowering lives at the same time.

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chime Solutions, one of the largest and fastest growing minority-owned businesses in the country, is on a mission to bring 10,000 new jobs to under-resourced communities, while empowering lives at the same time. As Americans face staggering unemployment, Chime Solutions is immediately hiring more than 1,500 new employees in Atlanta, Charlotte, and Dallas on our way to our ambitious national hiring goal of 10K people.

Chime, a call center outsourcing company providing customer support to Fortune 500 companies, thrives on our people-first culture. We offer call center team members free classes in how to repair broken credit, buy their first home, start their own business, and more. During this time of job insecurity and financial distress for so many, we are extremely proud to stand with our employees.

"In Chime Solutions' 3 locations, we have watched the lives of hundreds of our employees transform far beyond what many envision is possible inside a call center. Chime is excited to announce that we are immediately hiring more than 1,500 new employees in three hub cities - stops along the way to fulfilling our hiring goal of 10,000 people. We lift up team members with not only a paycheck, but also a blueprint for tomorrow, for the future," said Mark Wilson, Founder and CEO of Chime Solutions. "The pandemic has brought unprecedented uncertainty to our lives. Meaningful and upward employment are critical now more than ever."

Chime is expanding our work from home opportunities by hiring full-time employees and offering health benefits after 30 days.

Since its founding in 2016, Chime has created an average of 1000 jobs yearly.

Chime is an NMSDC (National Minority Supplier Development Council) certified Minority and Woman Owned-Business.

Contact: Erica Denham925-848-5333 erica.denham@chimesolutions.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minority-owned-business-bringing-thousands-of-new-jobs-amidst-economic-downturn-301117533.html

SOURCE Chime Solutions