Minority-led Clinical Consulting Firm To Connect People With Sickle Cell To Clinical Trials

ClinArk Inc. works to diversify clinical trials by helping minorities take advantage of opportunities to register for local clinical trials

CINCINNATI, Dec. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to help more than 100,000 Americans of color cope with sickle cell disease (SCD), one firm has announced that they will be working to connect the BIPOC community with local SCD clinical trials.

ClinArk Inc. is a minority-led organization founded in 2019 to increase clinical trial awareness, access, and participation. The clinical consulting firm helps sponsors and contract research organizations execute clinical feasibilities and recruit patients.

Now, they will be helping bring clinical trial opportunities to people with SCD, a genetic disorder that disproportionately affects African Americans and Hispanic Americans. 1

By initiating a grassroots community engagement strategy throughout the United States, ClinArk aims to bring clinical trial opportunities to patients with sickle cell.

The move comes in a year when increased scrutiny has been placed on America's longstanding problems with diversity and inclusion across industries and sectors.

Racial and ethnic minorities in the United States are historically underrepresented in the clinical trials used to examine the safety and efficacy of medical treatments, vaccines, and medical devices according to a report issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this fall. 2

The problem of underrepresentation among minorities in clinical trials dates back generations. ClinArk's CEO Adam Brown, Sr, a sought-after expert and speaker on clinical trial inclusion, hopes to tackle the problem by addressing a genetic disorder prevalent among African Americans.

"Being an African American myself, I'm honored and excited to know that my company ClinArk can help sickle cell warriors find out about clinical trial options in their area," Brown said. "At ClinArk, we believe everyone should have access to clinical trials, no matter their zip code."

In addition to their current work to connect the BIPOC community with SCD clinical trials, ClinArk is currently working with minority doctors to participate in trials related to other high prevalence diseases, including COVID-19.

ClinArk, founded in 2019, is a clinical consulting firm that helps sponsors and contract research organizations execute clinical feasibilities and recruit patients. ClinArk's mission is to increase clinical trial awareness, access, and participation around the world. We believe that our services should solve problems that help make the world a better place. That is why our service offering helps expand clinical trial access and awareness. We are dedicated to helping all communities gain access to clinical trials, no matter the zip code.

