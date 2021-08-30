Minor Cannabinoids Cell Signaling Research Underway At University Of South Carolina, School Of Medicine Columbia In Collaboration With Precision Plant Molecules

An interdisciplinary research project advances scientific knowledge on how minor cannabinoids interact with the CB1 and serotonin (5-HT) receptors.

DENVER, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting sound scientific basic research is a priority for the market leader in minor cannabinoid isolates, Precision Plant Molecules (PPM). PPM's science team and University of South Carolina, School of Medicine, have completed initial cell signaling studies examining the interactions of minor cannabinoids and CB1 receptors. The minor cannabinoids are produced and purified at PPM using state of the art technology.

Drs. Kenneth Walsh and Kandy Velazquez, faculty at the University of South Carolina, School of Medicine, oversee the study.

The studies explore agonistic and antagonistic effects of minor cannabinoids on the CB1 and 5-HT 1a receptors using delta 9-THC (a CB1 partial agonist), WIN 55,212-2 (a CB1 full agonist) and 8-OH-DPAT (a 5-HT 1a agonist) as comparison. Initial results indicate that the minor cannabinoids CBC, CBDV, CBT, CBN and CBG have very little agonistic activity on the CB1 receptor, potentially explaining their non-psychotropic effects.

"This is one of several research initiatives at PPM. We're honored to work with Dr. Walsh and his team at University of South Carolina Medical School," explained PPM's Chief Growth Officer and Senior Scientist Dr. Andrea Holmes.

Long term, the study will lead to results to gain a deeper understanding of what type of cannabinoids activate or deactivate the CB1, CB2 and 5-HT 1a receptors filling an important knowledge gap. In addition, Dr. Velazquez's lab will determine the ability of the cannabinoids to relieve neuropathic pain. The next cannabinoids under investigation will include CBDA, delta 8-THC and THCV.

About Drs. Walsh and Velazquez Dr. Walsh is an Associate Professor at the University of South Carolina. His work involves the development of cellular assays for studying biologically active compounds such as natural products, drugs and hormones and cannabinoids. Dr. Velazquez, an Assistant Professor, has extensive experience with rodent models to study chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy.

About PPM Precision Plant Molecules is led by a team of advanced-degreed scientists with pharmaceutical industry and university research backgrounds representing over 100 years of chemistry and plant medicine experience.

PPM advances the science and providing minor and rare cannabinoid bulk ingredients, both 100% hemp-derived and biosynthesized from precursors versions (CBN, CBC, CBT, CBDA, THCV, CBDV, etc.), to leading consumer product supply chains worldwide.

