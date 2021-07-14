Minnidip Collaborates With Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams For An Exclusive Summer-Themed Pool Party Collection

CHICAGO and COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing screams summer more than pools and ice cream and two of America's favorite female-founded brands have joined forces to create a limited-edition collection of pool party essentials designed to create the ultimate pool party…all you need to do is add the ice cream and water!

Launching Friday, July 16—just in time to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 18—the Minnidip x Jeni's collection will be available at www.minnidip.com/jenis.

The two female entrepreneurs have a natural admiration for one another's brands as they both reinvented classic, age-old products and saw many parallels between them. Jeni's sparked a movement in modern ice cream by using unexpected flavor profiles with thoughtfully-sourced ingredients, similar to Minnidip, who reimagined the inflatable pool industry by creating hand-crafted, bespoke patterns and designs that are tailor-made for the Instagram-age.

Emily Vaca of Minnidip says, "Jeni ( Britton Bauer) has been a huge inspiration to me for years as a female entrepreneur and working with Jeni's on this brand collaboration has been a dream come true and can't wait to share it with everyone this summer." The feeling is mutual for Jeni. "I have loved Minnidip since they started. To say I am excited about this collab is an understatement," says Jeni Britton Bauer. "If there are two things that can make any grownup feel like a kid again, it's ice cream and a mini pool. Hope everyone enjoys this collection as much as I do!"

Vaca worked with Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams to design a custom, hand-drawn ice cream swirl pattern seen throughout the collection spotlighting the colors and textures of some of Jeni's most popular flavors including Frosé Sorbet, Lemon & Blueberries Parfait, Brambleberry Crisp, Lemon Bar, Green Mint Chip and Wildberry Lavender. Hints of each of these flavors are represented throughout the hand-crafted pattern details: Terrazzo pieces represent streusel crumbles, speckles as mint chip flakes and vibrant colors swirl together as melting ice cream on a hot-summer day.

Also included in the collection is a backyard Ice Cream Pint Toss game, featuring an oversized Jeni's classic orange pint with an ice cream scoop-designed beach ball. Giving a nod to Jeni's latest 2021 summer collection of ice cream truck-inspired flavors is a miniature inflatable ice cream truck pint float.

Fans should follow both companies' Instagram accounts on National Ice Cream Day, Sunday, July 18for a very special giveaway that includes winning all of the products in the Minnidip x Jeni's Pool Party In a Box collection PLUS all of the new ice cream truck flavors from Jeni's. Each winner can choose a friend to send the prize to as well. All you have to do is like the post on both @minnidip and @jenisicescreams Instagram accounts and tag five friends you'd want to eat ice cream in a pool with. Bonus entries are available if the giveaway post is shared on your Instagram.

ABOUT MINNIDIPMinnidip is the brand behind the first inflatable pool designed for adults.For more information, please visit Minnidip.com.

ABOUT JENI'S SPLENDiD ICE CREAMJeni's Splendid Ice Creams is a modern American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. For more information, please visit jenis.com.

Additional photos and product information are available upon request.

Media Contact: Jamie Weil for Minnidip Jamie@ylcommunications.com 310-270-3054

Belle Communication for Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams jenis@bellecommunication.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minnidip-collaborates-with-jenis-splendid-ice-creams-for-an-exclusive-summer-themed-pool-party-collection-301334163.html

SOURCE Minnidip