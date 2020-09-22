Minneapolis-based Sleep Number Selects GENYOUth To Receive Donation From NEST

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEST, a leading integrated facilities management company that manages more than 59,000 retail locations, announced they are donating funds to charities across North America. The beneficiaries will be selected by NEST's clients to support local charities in cities where their partners are based.

Minneapolis-based Sleep Number selected GENYOUth to receive a share of the donation. In 2018, Sleep Number pledged a commitment to improve the lives of 1 million youth through quality sleep by 2025. GENYOUth is a 501c3 nonprofit that creates healthier school communities through diet, exercise and sleep and has been a Sleep Number partner since the onset of their youth commitment. GENYOUth's programs include Fuel Up to Play 60 in partnership with the NFL and National Dairy Council. Through their "NEST Nurtures" philanthropic program, NEST is committing over $70,000 to charities in 2020.

"During this unprecedented time in our nation, we want to work with our partners to give back to their local communities and support charities who are doing important work right now," said NEST CEO, Rob Almond. "GENYOUth is a worthy cause with an ongoing goal to create a healthy, successful future for students, schools and communities."

Since mid-March, NEST has been focused on reopening stores that were closed due to the pandemic and implementing new innovative strategies in the areas of janitorial, HVAC, curb-side pickup and operational procedures in response to COVID-19.

NEST Nurtures focuses on supporting nonprofits and improving communities while expanding on the company's philanthropic endeavors that NEST has fulfilled for over 25 years.

NEST is the pioneer of the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) industry in the United States and Canada since 1994. NEST's Integrated Facilities Management solution pairs financial acumen and business analytics with a strategic consultative approach. Real-time data, reporting and analytics technology empowers business leaders and facility management teams with the informed insights that enable them to make smarter decisions. To learn more about NEST, visit enterNEST.com or follow NEST on LinkedIn.

About GENYOUthGENYOUth is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that creates healthier school communities. We convene a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations, to raise funds for youth wellness initiatives that give youth the inspiration, motivation and programs to be healthy high-achieving students. GENYOUth's flagship program, Fuel Up to Play 60, enrolls over 73,000 U.S. schools, reaching over 38 million students. Our school nutrition grants increase access to healthy school meals among food insecure students. NFL FLAG-In-School is GENYOUth's fastest growing program with over 20,000+ school communities reaching over 11 million students while AdVenture Capital brings out the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity of students with the support of corporate mentors to solve real world problems. For more information about GENYOUth, visit www.genyouthnow.org.

About Sleep NumberAs a purpose driven company, Sleep Number's mission is to improve lives by individualizing sleep experiences. Our revolutionary Sleep Number 360 smart beds deliver proven quality sleep through effortless, adjustable comfort. Our integrated SleepIQ operating system captures nearly 13 billion biometric data points every night and offers actionable insights to improve overall sleep health and wellness.

To experience proven quality sleep, visit sleepnumber.com or one of our approximately 600 Sleep Number® stores. More information is available on our newsroom and investor relations sites.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minneapolis-based-sleep-number-selects-genyouth-to-receive-donation-from-nest-301135105.html

SOURCE NEST