MiNK Therapeutics To Participate In 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases today announced that Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and CEO of MiNK, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Evercore on December 1 st, 2021, at 8:25 AM ET.

Registration can be completed in advance at https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore21/register.aspx?conf=evercore21&page=inkt&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore21/inkt/2372244

A replay will be available after the call on the Events and Presentations page of the MiNK website at https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations

