Miniter Group Releases Quarter One Newsletter Of 2021

NORWELL, Mass., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miniter Group today publishes informative industry material in their second quarterly e-newsletter.

The Miniter Group Quarterly Newsletter will consist of a general banking industry section, Insurance Tracking Operations Tidbits, Compliance Updates, and Employee Highlights.

Jim Gilpin, EVP & COO of Miniter Group, comments today, "Our existing and potential new clients are encouraged to read the quarterly newsletters as a communicative resource for internal updates and banking industry news."

In our Q1 Newsletter issue of 2021, we will introduce the upcoming compliance webinar, which will examine the significant compliance issues since the CFPB began updating RESPA. It will provide perspective on these examination findings from both compliance and operational standpoints.

The newsletter will also cover the significance of mortgage insurance tracking in the current economic climate, tracking technology updates, and considerable employee spotlights. We anticipate the publications of informative newsletters each quarter moving forward.

Miniter Group is a leading provider of collateral risk transfer solutions to the lending industry, providing blanket and lender-placed insurance solutions to over 600 lenders in 41 states. Miniter's in-house software development team continues to work with lenders to enhance the fast-growing Borrower-CentricSM Insurance Tracking System.

Miniter's solutions include Vendor Single Interest Insurance, Lender Placed Insurance, Collateral Protection Insurance, and Mortgage Impairment Insurance.

We invite you to call us at 1-800-MINITER or visit us on the web at www.miniter.com.

