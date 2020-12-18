Ministerial Statement - Statement By Minister Lametti On Court Ruling To Extend The Truchon Decision On Medical Assistance In Dying

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today issued the following statement: "Last week, the Attorney General of Canada filed a motion with the Superior Court of Québec...

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today issued the following statement:

"Last week, the Attorney General of Canada filed a motion with the Superior Court of Québec requesting a third extension of the Truchon decision rendered in September 2019, which would otherwise come into effect starting December 19, 2020.

"Today, the Superior Court of Québec has granted this extension until February 26, 2021. Because of this extension, the Criminal Code's medical assistance in dying provisions will remain the same across Canada until February 26, 2021, or earlier if Parliament enacts a new medical assistance in dying law sooner.

"We welcome this decision by the court, which will give Parliament the time it needs to complete its consideration of the proposed legislation, which is of importance to many Canadians and families across the country.

"We know Canadians, especially those who are suffering intolerably and would become eligible for MAID under the proposed changes, are anxious to see the proposed amendments come into effect. The Government of Canada remains committed to working with Parliamentarians to respond to this important court ruling as quickly as possible."

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada