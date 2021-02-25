Ministerial Statement - Joint Statement By Ministers Lametti And Hajdu On Court Ruling To Extend The Truchon Decision On Medical Assistance In Dying

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, today issued the following statement: "On February 19, 2021, the Attorney General of...

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, today issued the following statement:

"On February 19, 2021, the Attorney General of Canada filed a motion with the Superior Court of Québec requesting a fourth extension of the Truchon decision rendered in September 2019, which would otherwise come into effect after February 26, 2021.

"Today, the Superior Court of Québec has granted this extension until March 26, 2021. Because of this extension, the Criminal Code's medical assistance in dying provisions will remain the same across Canada until March 26, 2021, or until Parliament enacts a new medical assistance in dying law.

"We know Canadians across the country, especially those who are suffering intolerably and would become eligible for MAID under the proposed changes, are anxious to see the proposed amendments come into effect.

"The proposed changes to Canada's MAID law are in the final steps of the legislative process. We remain committed and urge all Parliamentarians to work with us to respond to this important court ruling as quickly as possible."

