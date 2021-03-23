Minister Wilkinson Congratulates The Meteorological Service Of Canada On 150 Years Of Service To Canadians

GATINEAU, QC, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - "Today is World Meteorological Day and on this occasion, I would like to congratulate the Meteorological Service of Canada (MSC) for 150 years of providing Canadians with authoritative, timely and quality weather...

GATINEAU, QC, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - "Today is World Meteorological Day and on this occasion, I would like to congratulate the Meteorological Service of Canada (MSC) for 150 years of providing Canadians with authoritative, timely and quality weather information. As one of our country's oldest government institutions, the MSC is a unique national asset with a long and proud history of serving Canadians.

"Since 1871, the MSC and its partners have continuously adapted and harnessed the latest science and technologies to meet the needs of Canadians. Today, the MSC provides around-the-clock weather forecasts and other meteorological and hydrological services to Canadians year-round through a wide variety of channels.

"This year's World Meteorological Day theme is "The Ocean, Our Climate and Weather"—a fitting theme for our times. As Canadians increasingly feel the effects of climate change in their communities through more extreme weather events, access to vital information such as weather predictions, ice and water levels and air quality are more important than ever before to make decisions about health and safety.

"As Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada, I invite Canadians to learn more about the Meteorological Service of Canada, its many achievements and the passionate people who have contributed to making the MSC a world-class weather, water, ice and climate service."

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada