Minister Of Transport Announces Ministerial Order To Protect Residents And Railway Operations In The Area Of Lytton, British Columbia

OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Transport Canada is committed to protecting Canadians who live and work along railway lines by putting in place necessary safety measures to reduce the risk of serious accidents.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra announced that Transport Canada is issuing a Ministerial Order in the interest of safe railway operations, and to protect public safety for the temporary return of residents to inspect their homes in Lytton, British Columbia.

The Ministerial Order, which takes effects at 12:01 AM PDT on July 9, 2021, for a period of 48 hours unless revoked earlier in writing, requires:

Canadian National Railway (CN) to cease movement of trains except for emergency fire response, and maintenance and repair work on its Ashcroft subdivision between Kamloops and Boston Bar, British Columbia ; and

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) to cease movement of trains except for emergency fire response, and maintenance and repair work on its Thompson Subdivision between Kamloops and Boston Bar, British Columbia.

Aside from these requirements, trains located on these portions of the Ashcroft and Thompson subdivisions at 12:01 AM PDT are permitted to navigate the subdivisions for the purposes of exiting.

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting those affected by the devastating wildfires in British Columbia. This Ministerial Order is being put in place in the interest of safe railway operations and to protect residents who are temporarily returning to inspect their homes as safely as possible."

The Honourable Omar AlghabraMinister of Transport

"The B.C. wildfires have been devastating for so many communities and families. At this critical juncture, it is imperative that we all listen to the voices of Indigenous leaders and engage meaningfully on a path forward that respects their needs and priorities, while ensuring rail safety and security."

The Honourable Marc MillerMinister of Indigenous Services

