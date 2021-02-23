Minister Jordan Calling All Canadians To Contribute To Our Blue Economy Strategy

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada has the longest coastline in the world leaving us with vast ocean-based resources that can be utilized for economic potential, positioning Canada as a global leader.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada has the longest coastline in the world leaving us with vast ocean-based resources that can be utilized for economic potential, positioning Canada as a global leader. A Blue Economy Strategy will enable us to protect and revitalize the health of our oceans while taking advantage of emerging economic growth opportunities throughout ocean sectors .

Earlier this month, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, kicked off the Blue Economy Strategy engagements with a series of roundtables with key ocean sector stakeholders to discuss how we get more Canadians working on and in the water, and benefitting from the ocean. Today, the Minister invited all Canadians to participate in an online engagement portal which will collect the diverse perspectives from coast to coast to coast, helping us shape a federal strategy that will:

help Canada build back better by integrating growth with ocean conservation and climate action ;

build back better by integrating growth with ; create stable jobs and fuel prosperity for coastal regions and communities;

for coastal regions and communities; encourage greater participation of Indigenous peoples, women, and under-represented groups in the ocean economy;

in the ocean economy; position our ocean sectors to be stronger and able to thrive post-COVID-19; and

post-COVID-19; and strengthen Canada's position as a global leader in the ocean space.

Open until June 15, 2021, this online engagement is an opportunity for Canadians to share their views on the Blue Economy Strategy in areas that interest them. This feedback will inform a strategy that is reflective of the input and needs of the communities that stand to grow and benefit the most from a strong coordinated approach to ocean investment and policy-making.

Ocean-related businesses, Indigenous people, local and provincial governments, economic development organizations, environmental groups and others are invited to visit the blue economy website where they can download the engagement toolkit to host their own blue economy roundtable discussion. The ideas generated can then be submitted to Fisheries and Oceans Canada to inform the development of the strategy.

Quotes

"A healthy ocean has more to give - it can feed more mouths, employ more people and create more opportunities for the entire country. Canada needs a Blue Economy Strategy that will harness the power and potential of our oceans to create a future that is more sustainable, more prosperous and more inclusive. The best way to ensure people are at the heart of the plan, is to have Canadians share their ideas so we can work towards this brighter future together."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

The World Bank defines the blue economy as the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs, and ocean ecosystem health.

Pre-COVID-19, Canada's ocean-based economy contributed significantly to national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), adding approximately $31.7 billion annually (1.6 per cent of total GDP) and nearly 300,000 jobs across a broad range of sectors.

ocean-based economy contributed significantly to national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), adding approximately annually (1.6 per cent of total GDP) and nearly 300,000 jobs across a broad range of sectors. DFO will continue working with federal partners, including Transport Canada, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, Natural Resources Canada, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, Infrastructure Canada, Global Affairs Canada, regional development agencies, and others, to advance this whole-of-government federal initiative.

