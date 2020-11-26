Minister Guilbeault Announces Reappointment Of Chair Of The Canadian Museum Of Nature

The Government of Canada announces the reappointment of Judith Anne LaRocque as Chair of the Canadian Museum of Nature GATINEAU, QC, Nov.

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced today the reappointment of Judith Anne LaRocque as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Canadian Museum of Nature for a three-year term, beginning December 14, 2020.

Ms. LaRocque, of Hawkesbury, Ontario, has extensive and diverse work experience within the Government of Canada. In 2000, she was appointed Associate Deputy Minister of Canadian Heritage, and became Deputy Minister in 2002. She subsequently served as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Canada to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris, and more recently, as Vice-Chair of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

Ms. LaRocque received a Master of Arts in Public Administration (1992) and an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Political Science (1979) from Carleton University. She is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors from the Rotman School at McGill University. The Clerk of the Privy Council recognized Ms. LaRocque with the 2010 Public Service Award of Excellence for her outstanding contribution and personal commitment to public service and for the coordination of the federal government's participation at the Vancouver 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The Canadian Museum of Nature is Canada's national museum of natural history and sciences. The museum provides evidence-based insights, inspiring experiences and meaningful engagement with nature's past, present and future.

Quotes

"I am happy to announce the reappointment of Ms. LaRocque as Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Canadian Museum of Nature. The museum is a fascinating place where we can discover natural treasures and increase our knowledge of and appreciation and respect for the natural world. It is composed of world-renowned research scientists, collection specialists, education and multimedia specialists and innovators. I know that Ms. LaRocque will continue to use her expertise, knowledge and unique perspectives to provide dynamic and forward-thinking leadership to the museum."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"On behalf of the staff and volunteers of the Canadian Museum of Nature, I congratulate Judith LaRocque on her reappointment as Chair of the Board of Trustees and I thank her for agreeing to serve another term. Judith has brought her senior executive, board leadership and board governance experience to her role as Board Chair, which has served the Museum well. As President and CEO, I look forward to continuing to work with her in support of her role as Chair of the Board of Trustees."

—Meg Beckel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Museum of Nature

Quick Facts

The Canadian Museum of Nature's Board of Trustees consists of a Chair, a Vice-Chair and up to nine other trustees to be appointed by the minister with the approval of the Governor in Council.

In 2016, the Government of Canada adopted a new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach respects the principle of diversity and is based on an open, transparent and merit-based selection process. It results in the recommendation of competent candidates who reflect Canadian diversity.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

