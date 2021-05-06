Minister Guilbeault Announces Appointment Of New Chairperson Of The Board Of Trustees Of The Canadian Museum Of History

The Government of Canada announces the appointment of Carole Beaulieu as Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Canadian Museum of History GATINEAU, QC, May 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage,...

The Government of Canada announces the appointment of Carole Beaulieu as Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Canadian Museum of History

GATINEAU, QC, May 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced today the appointment of Carole Beaulieu as the new Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Canadian Museum of History for a four-year term, effective May 5, 2021. This appointment is the result of a rigorous, open, transparent and merit-based selection process.

Ms. Beaulieu is an innovative leader with strong expertise in corporate governance, strategic management, marketing, design thinking and public affairs. From 2015 to 2021, she was Chair of the Board of Directors of Groupe Média TFO, an Ontario agency and media company for children and audiences seeking educational and cultural content on television and digital platforms. She has served as Vice-President of Advancement at the Ontario College of Art and Design University, as Chief of Staff to the Minister of Culture and Francophone Affairs in Ontario, and as Head of Marketing and Development at Canada's National Ballet School. She is a graduate of Laurentian University, HEC Montréal, and the Rotman School of Management's Director Education Program. She is a member of the International Women's Forum and of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) with an ICD, Director designation. Ms. Beaulieu resides in Toronto, Ontario.

The Canadian Museum of History, which also operates the Canadian War Museum and the Virtual Museum of New France, is Canada's national museum of human history. Together, these museums function as centres for research and public information on the history of Canada. Their principal role is to enhance Canadians' knowledge, understanding and appreciation of the events, experiences, people and objects that have shaped Canada's history and identity.

Quote

"Today, I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Carole Beaulieu as Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Canadian Museum of History. Carole is a highly qualified individual, and her extensive knowledge of the public, private, media and creative sectors, along with her strong expertise in corporate governance and strategic management make her the ideal person for the position. I know I can count on her to foster the highest standards for a healthy, respectful and safe workplace environment for all at the Museum. I also wish to offer my thanks to Jean Giguère, who acted as Chairperson these last seven months, for her time and dedication in providing quality advice and leadership to the Museum."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

National museums are governed by the Museums Act, which was passed into law in 1990. Pursuant to the Act, chairpersons are appointed by the Minister, with the approval of the Governor in Council.

In 2016, the Government of Canada adopted a new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach respects the principle of diversity and is based on an open, transparent and merit-based selection process. It results in the recommendation of competent candidates who reflect Canadian diversity.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

Associated Links

Canadian Museum of History

SOURCE Canadian Heritage